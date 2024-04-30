Tori Spelling Pregnant?! Actress Confesses She Wants Baby #6

Tori Spelling is no longer a married woman, but does that mean she can’t be pregnant again?!

She filed to divorce Dean McDermott in late March after 18 years of being wife and husband.

Just because she no longer has a spouse, however, this doesn’t mean Spelling no longer has interest in expanding her immediate family.

The actress may actually have another kid!

Tori Spelling Wants To Be Pregnant With Baby #6

Speaking to listeners of her “Misspelling” podcast on Tuesday, Spelling agreed with guest Sara Evans after the singer said she “would love to be pregnant again.”

“Same, my friend!” Spelling responded. “I would love to have another baby. Oh my god.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum currently shares five children — Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, and Stella, 15, and Liam, 17 — with McDermott.

In her aforementioned divorce filing, is asking for for sole physical and joint legal custody of these sons and daughters, with visitation time permitted for McDermott.

Why Tori’s Dreams Of Being Pregnant Again May Be Dashed

At one point on this podcast, Spelling jokingly asked Evans’ husband, Jay Barker, to “impregnate” them; at least we assume she was joking.

Later on, the mom of five later shared that having more kids is likely not in the cards.

“I’m totally in menopause, but I’m so bummed. I should have freezed [sic] my eggs,” Spelling said on air.

Back to her filing, meanwhile:

Spelling listed the date of the couple’s separation as June 17, 2013; and also cited ” irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split.

Tori’s Messy Divorce With Dean McDermott

To observers who have been following Spelling and McDermott’s relationship over the past few years, this filing dod not come as any sort surprise.

It was on the exact date written above that we first reported on Spelling and McDermott deciding to separate.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the Canadian actor wrote via Instagram statement last summer.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

McDermott previously confessed to having cheated on Spelling, while the spouses struggled with their finances for years.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” Dean told The Daily Mail on November 15, adding back then:

“I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

On another episode of her podcast, Spelling revealed that although she gave birth to five kids, she wasn’t able to push them out of her vagina.

“I had five C-sections, you guys. So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OBGYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact,” Spelling said. “And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

This may explain why Spelling wants to get pregnant again.

“Since 5 years old, I was like, ‘I want to have a baby. I want to push out a baby,'” she added on this previous podcast.