Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (Finally!) Break Up After 17 Years of Marriage

After all this time, the rumors have at last become a reality.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are going their separate ways.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the actor wrote in an Instagram statement on June 17.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

For those who have chronicled the journey of Spelling and McDermott, this confirmation was a long time coming.

Spelling hinted at a split from her husband as far back as December 2021, but the spouses then continued to show up at various events together.

At another point two years ago, we heard the couple wanted to get a divorce… but simply could not afford to go through with it.

Alas, the unfortunate time has now finally arrived.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Getty)

“We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this,” added McDermott on social media this weekend.

“Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Just a few days ago, Spelling made headlines after saying she and her family were forced to flee their home due to mold infestation.

She also said they would need brain scans to make sure they were okay.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly headed for divorce. (Getty)

Spelling and McDermott are parents to a quintet of kids:

Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.

Dean is also a father to 24-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.

The couple got married on May 7, 2006 and renewed their vows on May 8, 2010.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Getty)

McDermott admitted in the past to having cheated on his wife, and a source tells People Magazine that infidelity continued to be an issue in the relationship.

“Tori still has major trust issues with Dean. And he’s like, ‘We moved on from that.’ It’s complicated and a very toxic and rocky situation,” this insider said, while another added:

“Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful.”

The Canadian star publicly confessed to this unethical act in 2014, after which the pair documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori.

On one episode, McDermott said of his transgressions: “I feel shame. I’ve never felt shame before.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage. Will the union survive? (Getty)

Said Spelling on a podcast in 2020:

“My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me.

“So when it happened, I was like, ‘See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,’ and it wasn’t about him, that was about me.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m not good enough,’ that’s how I felt about myself and one day he’s going to realize that and he’s gonna find someone else.”

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

Over time, though, and thanks to intense couples therapy and individual personal healing, “we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it,” said Spelling to People Magazine in 2016.

“It was one of the worst times in our lives, but it was also one of the best times,” the mother of five said back then.

“I wouldn’t change anything because if we hadn’t started talking and opened up those lines of communication, maybe we wouldn’t be here today.”

As of this writing, Spelling has not commented on the split.

