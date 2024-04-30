Jill Duggar posted some baby bump photos on her Instagram page this week.

But unlike previous instances in which Jill shared pregnancy selfies, this was not a joyous occasion.

Jill announced the stillbirth of her daughter in April.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Prime Video)

She previously shared photos from the baby’s funeral. But it was only this week that she chose to share images from the pregnancy that ended in tragedy.

Jill Duggar’s Baby Bump Photos Prompt Outpouring of Support

“The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn’t get to before she was gone,” she captioned the post.

Hundreds of commenters shared words of kindness and support for Jill and her family.

The top comment came from Jill’s cousin, Amy Duggar, who wrote the following:

“Isla had a purpose and will continue to leave her mark here there’s no doubt about it! I wonder how many people you will minister to with your testimony?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard film a confessional segment for TLC early in their marriage. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Now Isla is growing up with sweet River. I can’t imagine the heartbreak love, I truly cannot. But may I offer another way of coping from this intense loss?

“Can you imagine growing up In Heaven? Think of the beauty, the unity and the presence of the Lord! Your two children were special enough to never know the darkness of this world.

“They are living in perfect peace and you will see them again. What a reunion that day will be!! Also Grandma is there.. I have this mental picture of her holding them. Hugs as you all continue to heal! Love you!!” Amy concluded.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” Jill and husband Derick Dillard wrote in their announcement on April 14.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to open up about her parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero,” the couple continued.

“From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

The Duggars Come Together Amid Tragedy

Jill reunited with her estranged parents in the wake of this family tragedy.

And it seems that she’s receiving a great deal of support from her cousin and her many siblings.

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard speak to producers while filming for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

But the grief that Jill and husband Derick Dillard are experiencing is clearly profound.

The kindness the couple has received from friends, family, and fans is surely helpful. But nothing can cure the pain the Dillards are enduring at the moment.

With any luck, Jill and Derick will eventually be able to move forward. And if they decide to continue expanding their family, we hope that they’ll be able to do so with joy and optimism in their hearts.

In the meantime, our thoughts go out to the Dillards during this enormously difficult time.