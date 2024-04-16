Kyle Marisa Roth, Controversial TikTok User, Dead at 36

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kyle Marisa Roth — a popular TikTok personality who made headlines and stirred up controversy by weighing in on celebrity gossip topics and sharing various opinions — has passed away.

She was 36 years old.

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” sister Lindsay Roth wrote via an April 15 Instagram post, adding:

“We don’t know [what] happened yet.”

As cited directly above, no cause of death has been determined or announced at this time.

Roth amassed more than 175,000 followers on TikTok and made a name for herself on the platform by uploading videos of her takes on celebrities, scandals and other entertainment news stories.

She started many of these videos with her signature catchphrase:

“You want more? I’ll you more.”

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay added on Instagram.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts.

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now.

“Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

Kyle Marisa Roth was a popular TikTok user who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. (Instagram)

Roth’s mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also paid tribute to the TikTok star, writing on LinkedIn last night:

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

No other details are available about what happened to Kyle Marisa Roth.

Following news of her passing, fans of Kyle’s, including actress Julia Fox, shared their support for the Roth family.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” the Uncut Gems cast member remarked under Lindsay’s Instagram post.

“I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives.”