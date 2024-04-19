Is Taylor Swift’s ‘So High School’ The Sequel To Her Hit …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s one narrative Taylor Swift will never be excluded from: finding love.

One of her first huge hits, Fifteen, is still a fan favorite to this day. Following the drop of The Tortured Poets Department, song sleuths think they’ve found the next chapter of the love story.

The song is called “So High School” and along with it sounding like a sequel to the Fearless track, it also may be a love ode to her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘So High School’: Is It A Sequel To ‘Fifteen’?

Time travel back with us, if you will, to the year 2008. Taylor Swift had just dropped her album Fearless, her first album to win her Album of the Year at the Grammys.

One of the most beloved tracks on that album is “Fifteen”, the country lovesick anthem of a freshman teenage girl experiencing high school for the first time. She makes a best friend named Abigail, finds herself at odds with the cool girls, but most importantly, falls in love with a boy on the football team.

Fast forward to 2024, nearly 15 years later (our first clue?), and Taylor drops a new song on Tortured Poets Department called “So High School”. Immediately, fans picked up on how similar the melody sounds in both songs. Indeed some of the guitar riffs are incredibly similar, if you listen closely.

“SO HIGH SCHOOL FEELS LIKE FIFTEEN’S OLDER SISTER,” wrote one fan on X.

But the proof is all in the perfect aligned lyrics. In “Fifteen,” Taylor sings. “Well, in your life you’ll do things

Greater than dating the boy on the football team.”

In “So High School”, she hints at dating the football player still. “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

It all really fits – and it also seems to be speaking about her current love life!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Pens Love Song to Travis Kelce on ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor is very happily attached to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce these days. While the majority of the new album deals with heartbreak and lost love, Taylor Swift’s “So High School” is one of the few tracks talking about a happy ending.

And there’s one crystal clear clue that the song is about Travis.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? Kill me. It’s just a game, but really, really, I’m betting on all three for us two,” Swift sings. It’s feels like a pointed nod to a video that resurfaced of Travis being asked the exact question in an interview, year before they got together.

Spoiler alert: He said he would marry Katy Perry, kiss Taylor Swift, and kill Ariana Grande. Hopefully, that ranking has changed now!

Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘The Tortured Poets Department’: Who Else Gets A Shout Out?

But Travis isn’t the only person in Taylor’s orbit who gets a shoutout on the album.

Most of the double album seems to be focused on her brief affair with Matt Healy. There’s also a number of songs seemingly directed at Joe Alwyn, like “The Black Dog” that hints at the rumor he cheated on her after six years together.

There’s also shoutouts to pals Lucy and Charlie Puth, who we have to agree does deserve to be a bigger artist. She also name drops two poets – Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith – who might be fairly unknown to her audience, but who are fascinating all the same.

Then there’s a not-so-sublte diss track directed straight at Kim Kardashian. The title? “thanK you aIMee.”

Hi, Kim! We see you in that title!