Taylor Swift & Charlie Puth: Their Friendship Explained After Viral …

Yes, Taylor Swift and Charlie Puth are friends.

If you knew that, you probably wouldn’t have been so surprised by the fact that she name dropped him on her new album. Then again, it seems like most people didn’t, so… guess you’re not alone!

After a leak of Taylor’s latest album hit the web a day before the release, a slew of lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department started to make the rounds. One in particular started to go viral, since it involved a shout out to someone Taylor’s never been linked to, at least romantically.

Enter Charlie Puth to the chat. And yes, they do have some history.

Charlie Puth attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift Name Drops Charlie Puth In New Lyrics

Spoiler alert: we’re about to share some potential lyrics off the new album. If you’d rather not know, scroll ahead a bit.

Taylor reportedly references Charlie Puth in the album’s title track, The Tortured Poets Department. Those who have listened to the song at first were blown away by the fact that it felt like the song was about her brief tryst with Matt Healy.

But then focus turned to another man, name dropped in the song. The lyrics go:

“You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate / we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist / I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever.”

Now, the initially, the reaction on social media was not kind. Some people actually had the audacity to criticize her song writing skills. To them, we say, “And how many Album of the Year Grammys do YOU have?!”

But after the trolls calmed themselves, more loyal fans started questioning why Taylor and Charlie haven’t collaborated yet. They certainly have a fondness for each other.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Charlie Puth: Are They Friends?

Yes, they are friends … or, at the very least, friendly! They certainly sing each other’s praises time and time again. And we do mean that literally.

Taylor may have name dropped him in the song, but Charlie has more than once performed Taylor’s songs in concert. Behold this acoustic set of Taylor’s song Trouble performed by Charlie in Minneapolis in 2023.

He also did a marvelous mashup of “Fifteen” from Fearless and “Blank Space” from 1989 during a show in NYC in 2022. Honestly, for years Charlie has been proving he’s a hardcore Swiftie, revering her music as only a true fan would.

There was a time back in 2021 when Charlie went on about “Teardrops on My Guitar,” in an social media video. “This is why she’s such a genius, man. These are the chord changes,” Puth said before singing the first verse. “It’s wonderful. I think it’s wonderful,” he said.

But don’t think that up until now it’s been a one way street. Taylor has made it clear how much she loves Charlie Puth before this as well.

When Taylor finally jumped TikTok in 2021, Charlie was among the first to welcome his “fellow Sag” to the platform. Taylor responded in kind. “I’ve lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince.”

Piano prince? That sounds like a great name for a next album, Charlie. GET ON THAT!