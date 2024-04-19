Who is Lucy?! Meet The Musician Taylor Swift Name Drops on ‘Tortured Poets …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve been listen to Taylor Swift’s new album and you’re wondering who “Lucy” is, the better question should be who is Lucy Dacus?

Because that’s who she’s talking about – we think!

Now that The Tortured Poets Department is upon us all, fans have some questions about the lyrics.

Sometimes, it’s the big picture — like whether a specific song is dragging Matty Healy or trashing Joe Alywn. But there are also very specific questions.

Taylor’s lyrics mention some friends by name. You’ve certainly heard of Lucy Dacus, but you might not know it.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Taylor Swift, at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift name-drops her friends in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

The second track on the album also bears the title, “The Tortured Poets Department.” And the somewhat dramatic lyrics name-drop a couple of friends.

“Sometimes I wonder if you’re going to screw this up with me,” Taylor sings, “But you tell Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave.”

The song continues: “And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.” Jack is a reference to Jack Antonoff, who is famously friends with Taylor. But who is Lucy?

Lucy Dacus arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who is Lucy Dacus?

Lucy Dacus is a singer and a songwriter from Richmond. In 2016, she released her debut album, No Burden.

In 2018, she released her second album, Historian. And in 2021, she released her third, Home Video.

And that is merely her solo work. Dacus is perhaps best known for her membership in an indie supergroup.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lucy Dacus is part of Boygenius

Alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, she makes up the supergroup. Boygenius has released one studio album and two EPs.

On the very night when Taylor Swift announced her new album — the night of the Grammy Awards — Boygenius took home three Grammys, including Best Alternative Music Album. The group set a record, as they were the first all-female band to win Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

The three were very cozy with Taylor at the Grammys. She’s clearly a fan of theirs — and has made that clear on social media, as well.

Taylor Swift recommends Boygenius to ‘make your life better’

On April 4, 2023 — more than a year before she released The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to post a rave review of Boygenius’ debut album, The Record.

She praised the LP as “genuinely a masterpiece.” Taylor wrote: “If you don’t already have it on repeat, I’d go ahead and do that.”

Taylor concluded her review: “Just a friendly tip to make your life better!”

Lucy Dacus, of “Boygenius” rock supergroup, performs on stage during the 20th edition of the Rock en Seine music festival in Saint-Cloud, southwestern Paris, on August 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Evidently, Lucy is also a confidant of Taylor Swift

In addition to their obvious professional admiration and friendship, Taylor’s lyrics indicate that she and her partners feel free to open up to Lucy.

It’s not always easy to be the person who is listening to a friend’s partner, but Lucy Dacus presumably takes it in stride.

These lyrics are a reminder that anyone, not just exes, can be part of the “cast” of Taylor’s music.