Yes, The Black Dog Taylor Swift Sings About Is A Real Bar, But There’s More To It

As fans are dissecting every syllable of Taylor Swift’s new album, there are some questions about some of the places and people discussed.

One of the tracks on The Tortured Poets Department is called “The Black Dog” and some seriously devastating stuff went down there, according to the Chairman.

“I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog and pierce new holes in my heart,” Taylor sings on the track.

Could this be the infamous location Joe Alwyn was allegedly caught sneaking off to by Taylor, cementing their break up? Let’s dive in.

The Black Dog Lyrics: Is The Song About Ex Joe Alwyn?

Ever since they split, there were rumors that Joe had actually cheated on Taylor, causing their breakup after six years together.

This has never been confirmed, but in “The Black Dog” track, which is a variant song on the album, Taylor talks about uncovering the truth about a lover stepping out on her. The first verse goes:

And with that, some fans have theorized that, either while they were together or shortly after they broke up, Joe left his phone’s “Share My Location” feature turned on, so the Midnights singer was able to track where he was going.

Why Joe? Well, for starters, using the “Share My Location” feature isn’t something you do with someone you’ve been with for two weeks (we see you Matt Healy). Taylor and Joe were together 6 years, there’s some trust there.

But the other reason fans think this is a hint towards Joe is that The Black Dog is an actual place in London, where Joe lives.

Where Is The Black Dog Bar?

A quick Google Maps search and fans were able to find that th Black Dog Freehouse is an actual pub in Vauxhall, an area in London known for its nightlife.

Taylor has made a point of talking about locations in London in her songs before: the Garden Gate in “Cruel Summer”, Hampstead and Highgate in “London Boy”, and of course, there’s a whole song dedicated to bidding farewell to the city on TTPD, “So Long, London.”

With a history of loving London landmarks in her music, and the fact that Joe is from the city, the pieces all seem to be fitting together. But let’s dive in a bit deeper still.

Is The Song About Joe Moving On With Emma Laird?

Now, cheating is not explicitly implied in the song. It could also be a song just about someone’s lover moving on and the pain of having to deal with that.

In fact, “black dog” can be a term referring to feelings of depression, great sadness and lack of energy, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

As many Swifties know, in September 2023, Joe was linked to his 24-year-old The Brutalist costar Emma Laird. The lyrics of the song also talk about Taylor’s lover taking up with a younger woman, someone who didn’t have the same musical tastes as them.

How you don’t miss me in The Black Dog when someone plays The Starting Line

And you jump up, “But she’s too young to know this song!”

Ah, the web she weaves with her music, huh?

Full Lyrics For ‘The Black Dog’

