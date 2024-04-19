Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Blasts Taylor Swift Fans Ahead of TTPD Release

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems that Travis Kelce’s ex is not a Swiftie.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropped at midnight.

As is usually the case when Taylor drops new music, the entire internet is obsessing over every lyric and searching for clues about recent events in the pop icon’s personal life.

That might be good news for Travis’ former girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who wishes that Taylor’s fans would focus on anything other than her tweets!

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce’s Ex Clashes With Swifties

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” Kayla wrote on x (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, according to Page Six.

“Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either,” she continued.

“Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Now, obviously, Kayla didn’t explicitly call out Taylor’s fan base.

But given that the tweet was posted just hours before the release of TTPD, we think it’s pretty clear what “y’all” was referring to there.

On X, there was little confusion about which particular group Kayla was calling out.

Some folks chastised her for playing into the drama, while others applauded her courage and urged Taylor to address some of her fans’ more toxic behavior.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Kayla’s Fans Come to Her Defense

“Oh honey for Kayla Nicole to even give her energy to this mess, she has had it! The CEO could say something to TRY and counter the hate. But whatever,” wrote one such observer.

“Kayla Nicole shouldn’t have to log off (as some people are telling her) because of trouble minded people harassing her,” another added.

“Kayla would post herself breathing and swifties on that snark Reddit would somehow find a way to make it about Taylor…never seen so much miserable ppl congregate in one space,” a third chimed in.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The “vitriol” that Kayla was referring to seemed to stem from a tweet in which she remarked that she was such a fan of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter that she wouldn’t be able to “fully digest” any other upcoming albums.

“Taylor doesn’t need your streams,” wrote one Swiftie, according to Page Six.

“ho you will always be known as taylor’s boyfriend’s ex worry about that,” another added.

“okay? wdgaf and the new albums will do just fine without your streams,” added a user with “Swift loyalist” in their bio.

Kayla Nicole attends the Actively Black NYFW after party at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Actively Black)

Kayla clapped back at the “log off” suggestions in epic fashion, tweeting:

“I made 6 real life figures from being ‘logged on’ last year. And very thankful for it. A better suggestion – people that use this platform to spew hate – log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor.”

So yeah, this woman is fully capable of defending herself.

But the trash-talking Swifties still need to calm down.