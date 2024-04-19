Taylor Swift SLAMS Kim Kardashian in New Song: You’re a Bully! But I Get the Last …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard by now, Taylor Swift has a new double album out.

As you may also have heard, many of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department take aim at ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy… but astute listeners have taken note of a track that also seems to be focused on a certain long-time rival of this global superstar.

Yes, we’re looking at YOU, Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift, Jay Z and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Taylor Swift’s Diss Track: “thanK you aIMee”

The song in question is titled “thanK you aIMee.”

Take a close look at the letters capitalized in that title, folks. They spell KIM.

Read or listen to the actual lyrics and you’ll see that Swift confirms she isn’t singing about someone named “Aimee,” as she croons:

“I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the chorus, Swift really takes it to Kardashian, with whom she’s feuded for over eight years now, off and on.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’, and I can’t forget the way you made me feel,” Taylor sings.

“Screamed, ‘F–k you, Aimee,’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’, but I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Comparing Kim (we assume) to a bully, Taylor’s lyrics describe this individual as a “bronze spray-tanned statue” in her hometown that “threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Kim and Taylor’s Feud: What Led To This?

For those who may have forgotten, Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, rapped the following in a 2016 track titled “Famous.”

I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b-tch famous.

Kim later leaked parts of a conversation West had with Swift prior to this release, making it look as if Taylor had approved the insulting line.

But we later learned the full scope of this conversation and Taylor was validated: she never approved of West referring to her in such degrading fashion.

Ever since, Swift has made subtle references to Kardashian as a snake; and she told TIME magazine a few months ago:

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Taylor’s Sweet Revenge

What’s the best revenge, however?

How about Kim’s children forever singing Swift’s songs, something we’ve seen North West do on TikTok multiple times over the recent years?

Swift also makes a mention of this in “thanK you aIMee,” while seemingly alluding to her own mother, Andrea Swift, who wants aIMee dead.

“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman but she used to say she wished you dead,” Swift belts out here.

Kim, of course, has a child named Saint.

As always, Taylor Swift just operates at an entirely different level than anyone else.