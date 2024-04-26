Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are unafraid to display affection for each other in public.

Latest case in point?

The stars were all over each other at Coachella.

We’ve now learned, however, that Swift and Kelce have been enjoying some private time as well… but not always by themselves.

During an April 24 stop at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas, Donna Kelce confirmed that her famous son and his even more famous girlfriend just recently went on a trip to the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California — with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid!

Donna confirmed this trip by saying Travis sent her a photo from the picturesque vacation area.

The elder Kelce shared the anecdote because Bradley was also at the QVC summit.

The pair even crossed paths at Bradley’s Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak food truck … where Donna told the actor: “Trav told me you were going to be here.”

A lovely video of the exchange has been making the rounds on Twitter and TikTok.

Swift, of course, has been close with Hadid for many years.

The 29-year-old model, who went out with Swift last month, said she was “over the moon” for her pal’s romance with Kelce in November.

As for Travis and Swift, they have traveled together a lot of late, in between the latter’s Eras Tour stops.

“They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days,” a source told People Magazine this spring. “It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

Looking ahead, Swift and Kelce will not be at the upcoming MET Gala.

We’d have to imagine they want a bit of time to themselves over the next few weeks because Swift is set to perform in Paris on May 9.

She will then remain overseas as part of her record-setting tour until August, and then the NFL season will begin shortly after that.

That’s what happens when both halves of a couple are very successful in their respective fields.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift perviously said of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”