Amy Roloff Gets Candid: Where Do Things Stand with Her Kids?

Amy Roloff and her kids: where do they stand?

As has been well documented over the past years, Matt Roloff does not have a strong relationship with her kids these days.

It’s been over year since the Little People, Big World star put his farm up for sale, seemingly didn’t give his children a fair chance to purchase it, and then got dragged hard by son Zach in response.

The relationship between Matt and his kids has been icy (at best) ever since.

But what about Matt’s ex-wife? What is Amy Roloff’s relationship with her kids these days?

Amy has given fans insight into where things stand between herself and her children, too … and there may be some serious tension there as well.

The divorced pair, Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff, in season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’. (TLC)

Amy Roloff Has 4 Kids

The reality star has four children — twins Zach and Jeremy, 33, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 26. She shares all of them with ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Amy did not welcome any other kids with her new husband, Chris Marek, nor does he have any kids of his own.

Though the kids are grown, Amy has worked hard over the years to keep a close relationship with her 3 sons and 1 daughter.

Last Mother’s Day, all four kids came together to celebrate their mom in a rare visit all together

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom,” Amy wrote on Instagram. “You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with.”

“I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become,” she added.

It was a rare moment to see the kids, but also a rare photo on Amy’s Instagram of the kids.

She doesn’t post about them very often. Maybe because she doesn’t see them as much as fans would like.

Amy’s Time Spent With Her Kids

A few weeks before Mother’s Day, Amy talked openly about how she didn’t see her sons or her daughter on Easter.

And how she hasn’t really seen any of them in awhile, either.

“Oh my god, can you believe we’re in April?!” Amy asked her followers.

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Then she started to detail her Easter plans, which apparently didn’t involve seeing her kids:

“Jer and Aud have been out of town, Zach and Tori, they’re doing their thing in Battle Ground.

“Jacob and Issy, in fact, I just had them over for dinner this past week, or a couple of days ago. Well, I haven’t seen them in eons, and Mateo.”

Amy rambled a decent amount in this Q&A, seemingly contradicting herself at times — but also making it evident that she hasn’t spent a lot of time with her loved ones for awhile.

“Oh my God, I feel so bad because I didn’t do anything for Easter,” Amy went on.

“I was supposed to go to Molly’s last weekend but because I forgot about a commitment Chris and I had, I’m going this weekend.

“And so I’m gonna go up and see Molly, but Jacob was over here and he goes, ‘That seems to be the kind of tradition, is to go up and see Molly during Easter.’

“So I thought you know what, that might be a good thing… so yeah I haven’t seen her in a while, since January, and I miss my daughter.”

Zach Roloff appears to be lost in thought in this photo (TLC)

Tension Between The Family

Things between the Roloffs in general have been off for awhile now.

Zach and Tori moved to Washington over a year ago; Audrey and Jeremy are fixing up their own farm these days; and Molly has lived hours away from her parents for a very long time now.

Jacob and Isabel, meanwhile, have always been nomads to a certain extent.

The tension between these family members has caused many to wonder if Little People, Big World will ever return with new episodes.

“Little People, Big World was meant to be a fun, family show about a pumpkin farm and how they conquer life despite their disabilities,” a source told The Sun in January 2023.

“Although the drama is usually great for reality TV, it’s become a little depressing to watch as the family has grown apart in recent months.”

Concluded this report:

“The majority of the family have loved having the cameras capture them and later their own children growing up, but things have shifted. The show’s future is shaky.”