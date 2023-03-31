Meri Brown: I Have a New Look, And a New Outlook on Life!

Meri Brown has a fresh haircut.

And a fresh way of looking at how things have transpired for her over the past several weeks, months and years.

First, we’ll start with the haircut.

As you can see below, Meri is wearing her locks in a different style at the moment, having just showed off a recent makeover via TikTok…

It’s a brand new Meri Brown! What do you think of her haircut, folks?

Did Meri take this step in order to lure in single men after making a public plea for a date to an upcoming event?

Perhaps.

Likely more relevant to Sister Wives fans, however, Brown waxed rather poetic in a caption shared alongside this video:

“Thinking this morning about how different life is now than what I had planned, and the things that are important to me and have helped me through this season.

“Pause, pivot, and protect are so important and help ground me. I just wanted to share with you!”

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

As is so often the case when Meri posts cryptic messages such as this, the TLC personality does not make any mention of ex-spouse Kody Brown.

But come on now.

Is there any doubt Brown is referring here to her failed marriage?

In the actual TikTok video, Meri elaborates on this whole pause, pivot, and protect thing.

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

“First, when things are going crazy, just pause for a second. You don’t need to make any decisions,” Meri explains.

“When you are feeling a little more clear, then you make the pivot that you need to make to get you where you want to go.

“And most importantly, protect yourself. Protect your heart. Protect your brain. Protect your surroundings.

“If you wouldn’t let somebody into your home, don’t let them into your head.”

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

Meri, of course, got married to Kody way back in 1994… only for Kody to file for divorce in 2010 so that he could legally marry Robyn Brown.

Over the past few years, Meri and Kody have stopped being romantic in every way, shape or form.

And yet:

Meri openly maintained hope that the two might reconcile — until, that is, Kody admitted on Sister Wives Season 17 that he didn’t consider himself married any longer to Meri.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the spiritual spouses said on January 10.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes on that date.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

