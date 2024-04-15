Prince George & Prince William Bond in 1st Outing Following Kate Middleton Cancer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William and Prince George spent some father-son bonding time.

This was their first public appearance following the revelation of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Young Prince George stands prominently in the British royal line of succession. Like his father, he will one day be king — provided that the monarchy continues to exist.

Though his mother and grandfather are both undergoing cancer treatments, George and his father are taking time for themselves.

Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince George share a love of soccer

On Thursday, April 11, Prince WIlliam and his 10-year-old son, Prince George viewed a soccer gem in Birmingham, England. The royal duo viwed the Ashton Villa game from a private suite.

This was the first public appearance of the two since Kate Middleton’s grim cancer announcement in March.

Prince William’s wife and Prince George’s mother is undergoing chemotherapy treatments to combat the cancer.

On Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton shared her cancer bombshell following months of extended seclusion and a PR catastrophe.

First, the official story was that Kate was spending months in isolation while recovering from an abdominal surgery. That was a partial truth.

Then, William and Kate’s shared Instagram account posted a blatantly phony family photo. Kate took to social media to take responsibility for the photoshop fail, which seemed absurd and only deepened suspicions that the royal family was hiding something. And, of course, they were.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William has been keeping out of the public eye

Even before Kate shared her unfortunate health news, her husband’s public appearances were different. Abruptly canceling on events while his father undergoes his own cancer treatments seemed to be a strong indicator that something was wrong.

William had not appeared at a royal engagement since March 19, when he participated in The Royal Foundation’s Homewards program.

Under the circumstances, this is more than understandable. Though he is one of Britain’s taxpayer-funded mascots, two of his closest family in the world are locked in health battles.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to their son Prince George of Cambridge prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Princess Kate has not publicly disclosed what form of cancer she has. The same is true of King Charles, though at least one report claims that the monarch has pancreatic cancer and a grim prognosis.

Apparently, Kate’s surgery in January uncovered signs that “cancer had been present.” She began chemotherapy treatments.

In her video, Kate noted: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

The entire royal family is going through this

Though Kate and Charles have cancer and are of course experiencing this the most acutely, all of their loved ones feel for them.

It is good that Princes George and William and spend father-son time enjoying something that they love.

Normal routines and healthy family bonding remains important — perhaps more important than ever — during a crisis.