Did This Year’s Met Gala Blacklist Kim Kardashian?

Nearly one year ago, Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s actual dress to the Met Gala was a hot topic.

She lost a dramatic amount of weight to wear it. She attended with Pete Davidson. Oh, and the historic dress took some damage in the process.

Will history repeat itself this year?

Kim nearly got blacklisted from this year’s gala. Even with last-minute changes, the whole ordeal has been downright embarrassing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, an inside source told Page Six that Kim Kardashian would not receive an invitation to the Met Gala.

She would not be the only one.

Kim’s mom and her siblings — that means Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie — were all set for exclusion from the can’t-miss May 1 charity event.

Kim Kardashian donned the actual dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe while attending the 2022 Met Gala.

As we all remember, Kim has walked that red carpet for years. So have most of her siblings.

Allegedly, Anna Wintour planned to trim down the guest list to make the event more exclusive.

One can only speculate as to her motive for doing so. It is a charity event, after all.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Obviously, Vogue did not publicly comment on the guest list at the time.

Even then, there were whispers that the list was still a work-in-progress. As in, Kim could still make the cut.

Meanwhile, everything remained uncertain. Much to the ongoing embarrassment of Kim and her fashion-loving family.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

Now, however, a new inside source spoke to The US Sun to clear things up.

“Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year,” the insider began.

“And,” the source then continued, the infamous editor’s goal was to “make it more of an exclusive event.”

Kim Kardashian posted some seriously racy pics this week. (Photo via Instagram)

“And while lots of names were discussed,” the insider went on.

“Attendees have always been an ongoing conversation,” the source emphasized, “and nothing was ever set in stone.”

According to the insider, “Kim was never told she might not be on the list.” Of course, that may have made these reports very alarming. They were coming from Page Six, which carries a lot of weight.

Kim Kardashian wears some dark shades at a Rams game. Was she able to see anything? (Photo via Getty Images)

“While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed,” the insider noted.

The source shared that “the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes.”

And the insider added that this caused a lot of drama “in what has been a big misunderstanding.”

Allegedly, all of this left Kim feeling “very unhappy” and even strained relationships as staffers rushed to smooth any ruffled feathers.

Setting the record straight, an insider close to the situation exclusively told The U.S. Sun on Monday:

“It’s been embarrassing for everyone involved,” the insider expressed. “But, Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night.” We don’t doubt it.