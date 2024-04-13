Did Selena Gomez Secretly Date a Kennedy? Rumor Links Her to JFK’s Grandson

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Selena Gomez date a Kennedy? A jarring new report links her to President John F. Kennedy’s grandson.

Selena Gomez is gorgeous and talented and successful. She has not, however, always been lucky in love.

Recently, Selena’s relationship has garnered some attention, but it’s not a high-profile romance like her bestie Taylor Swift’s entanglement with her sports boy.

A new report claimed that Selena was very nearly in a very high-profile relationship, but kept it secret. Did she really date a Kennedy?

Selena Gomez Celebrates The Launch Of Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush Collection at Studio 525 on April 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

Did Selena Gomez have ‘an affair’ with John Kennedy Schlossberg?

A surprising rumor emerged on Twitter, claiming that Selena Gomez and JFK’s grandson were in a relationship between 2020 and 2021.

John “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg is a Harvard Law graduate. His mother is Caroline Kennedy and his father is Edwin Schlossberg. His maternal grandparents were President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

The 31-year-old scion of the complex political dynasty is handsome and frequently rubs elbows with famous people, from President Barack Obama to Prince William.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late US president John F. Kennedy, speaks to guests before former US president Barack Obama received the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. (Photo Credit: RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images)

The rumor about Selena Gomez and Schlossberg went further than describing the alleged secret relationship.

According to a tweet (which later appeared on Instagram, where she saw it), Schlossberg had “promised her the White House, and she fell for it.”

That sounds surprising. It implies that he tricked her into dating him. And it would seem to imply that Selena has some sort of political aspirations … which would come as a shock to her longtime fans.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

What does Selena Gomez have to say?

The rumor bounced around social media until a screenshot of a tweet made its way onto Instagram.

There, Selena saw the rumor — perhaps for the first time. And, in the comments, she replied.

“Never met this human,” Selena Gomez wrote, debunking the claim. “Sorry.”

In an Instagram comment on April 12, 2024, Selena Gomez denied dating rumors about John Kennedy Schlossberg. In fact, she added that she had never even met him. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Obviously, Selena has nothing for which to apologize.

In reality, the only apparent interaction between the Naturally singer and Schlossberg was an Instagram Story of his when Selena did her “When We All Vote” merchandise collaboration with Dover Street Market.

“Whatever it costs!! I have to have it!!” Schlossberg wrote on Instagram at the time. Later, when it arrived, he announced: “It finally came!”

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI)

Who is Selena Gomez dating?

Selena is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco. And no matter what her fans seem to think, she has praised the relationship.

Benny is relatively unknown, particularly compared to exes like Justin Bieber and the Weeknd. And perhaps that is part of why she finds it so cozy.

Selena has had enough big personalities, it seems. A political scion sounds like it’s a bit outside of her wheelhouse. Many of her fans would love to see it — but we’d rather see Selena happy.