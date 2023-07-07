Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Experiencing Major "Money Problems," Will Do "Whatever It Takes" to Fund Their Lifestyle, Source Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be the first people that spring to mind when you imagine a couple who’s struggling in our current economy.

But money troubles are relative, and for some, only having a couple mil left in the bank might be cause for concern!

Last month, fans were shocked by the news that Meghan’s Spotify podcast had been canceled after just one season.

Shortly thereafter, sources indicated that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal might be in jeopardy.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles' first official photo.

Harry and Meghan already received millions from the streaming giant for their docu-series that premiered in December.

The couple also scored a sizable payday for Harry’s memoir, which was published in January.

But there was a backlash to all that exposure, and Harry and Meghan’s popularity has been on the decline for several months.

Prince Harry and his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

Now, a new report from OK! magazine claims that the duke and duchess are officially concerned about their financial future.

An insider tells the outlet that “money is definitely becoming a problem again” for the Sussexes.

“They’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle. Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March — a 90-minute livestream event with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté,” the insider says.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen.

The source adds that when it comes to considering possible business ventures “nothing is off the table” for the Sussexes.

“[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what,” the insider claims.

It won’t be easy, especially since there’s a prevailing sense that Harry and Meghan have already spilled all the royal tea and might have little else to say that’s of interest to the general public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022.

On the bright side, Netflix recently issued a statement clarifying that they have no immediate plans to sever their working relationship with the royals, and are looking forward to Harry’s upcoming documentary about the Invictus Games.

“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” stated a rep.

“Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series.

A film about an athletic competition for wounded veterans probably won’t generate as much buzz as the project in which Harry and Meghan dished about their tense relationships with the royals.

But it’s a passion project for Harry, and as long as the folks signing the checks still believe the Sussexes, they’ve got a chance at reaching the top tier of American media figures.