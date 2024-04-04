Josiah Duggar & Wife Lauren Welcome 3rd Child, While Still Keeping 2nd Kid a Secret?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Josiah Duggar’s wife Lauren pregnant with baby No. 3? Heck, has she already given BIRTH?!

With the occasional exception — Jinger’s memoir has made her more visible than ever — the members of the infamous Duggar family tend to keep a low profile these days.

But Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have taken the need for privacy to a whole new level.

For years now, it’s been rumored that Josiah and Lauren have secretly welcomed a second child. Now, there’s talk that their the proud parents of 3 kids!

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar want you to watch Counting On. This is a promo photo for that show. (TLC)

Did Josiah Duggar’s Wife Lauren Give Birth In Secret ?

In the summer of 2023, rumblings were brewing that this Duggar family brood was growing.

At first, those reports seemed somewhat ridiculous.

After all, the Duggars are all about procreation!

Why would one of Jim Bob’s favorite sons welcome a child and then hide it from fans?

But amazingly, evidence emerged that Josiah and Lauren had indeed added new little ones to their family.

It started with fans being convince that they were parents of two.

In a video posted by the family shortly after Christmas 2022, fans noted that there were gifts from “Grandma and Grandpa” (Jim Bob and Michelle) to someone named Daisy, who is believed to be the youngest daughter of Josiah and Lauren.

Of course, we don’t know for sure, because there’s still been no official announcement from Josiah and Lauren.

But then, fans became convinced that the couple soon after welcomed their third child!

Josiah and Lauren Duggar on a recent episode of Counting On. (TLC)

Josiah Duggar & Wife Lauren Welcomed 3rd Child, While Still Keeping Their 2nd Kid a Secret?!

Follow us down the rabbit hole, won’t you?!

Last spring, after fans did some digging, it was rumored that the Duggar couple welcomed their latest bundle of joy (allegedly) on May 3!

As is so often the case with dubious Duggar news, this latest update comes to us from Reddit, where users discovered an Amazon baby registry for Josiah and Lauren.

Now, the registry does seem to be real — but it’s worth noting that anyone could have made it and just slapped Lauren and Josiah’s name and address on there.

But as many online sleuths have pointed out, there’s a very good chance that this registry is the real deal.

“The address does go to Josiah in Rogers. Hmmm. I’ve seen some other fake ones where the shipping address goes to someone in another state with a non Duggar name,” one observer wrote on Reddit.

Others pointed out that it would be illogical for Josiah and Lauren to go to all that trouble to keep their family situation a secret, only to create a registry on Amazon where anyone could see it.

“People used to make fake registries for the Duggars all the time. Would they even have a registry for a third baby?” one theorist asked.

Video Of Lauren Looking Pregnant With Josiah Duggar’s 3rd Baby

But the biggest clue that Lauren welcomed another little one into the Duggar fold came from her sister-in-law, albeit inadvertently.

Lauren was spotted in a YouTube vlog shared by sister-in-law Jinger Vuolo in the summer of 2023. While posted on July 4, the video footage was captured during Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s visit to Arkansas in March.

In the clip, a very pregnant looking Lauren joins the Duggar ladies for a girls’ day, shopping at the family’s favorite jewelry store. In fact, for someone keen on hiding her latest pregnancies, she does a poor job of concealing Josiah’ 3rd baby in the video.

Her baby bump is on full display in a white sweater and loose-fitting pants while out shopping, and then again in a tight blue dress while enjoying the afternoon ath Joy-Anna Duggar’s home with Austin.

This is a story that might not offer much in the way of closure, as even if Lauren welcomed a child in May, she and Josiah have continued to keep it a secret.

But we’ll keep monitoring the situation and let you know if these two decide to finally address the rumors!