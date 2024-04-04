Gillian Anderson’s Children Are All Grown Up: Meet Her Two Boys & Look-a-Like …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans want to hear more about Gillian Anderson and her children.

From The X-Files to The Crown to Sex Education to Netflix’s Scoop and beyond, Gillian Anderson is an international icon.

It’s no secret that she’s a mother. Famously, she welcomed her first child while starring on X-Files. The show hid her pregnancy using baggy clothes, camera angles, and an alien abduction storyline.

But who are Gillian’s children?

Gillian Anderson attends the world premiere of “Scoop” at The Curzon Mayfair on March 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

You Know Gillian Anderson as an actor, activist, and mother

Born in Chicago on August 9, 1968, Gillian Anderson spent much of her early childhood in London before her family returned to the United States for her adolescence and ongoing education.

On January 1 of 1994, she married her first husband, Clyde Klotz. He was the assistant art director on The X-Files.

The two divorced in 1997. But not before welcoming first child Piper Maru Klotz on September 25, 1994. Gillian Anderson later admitted to Savannah Guthrie for Today that she’d felt “guilty” for becoming pregnant so early on the show, which is why she rushed back to film just 10 days after a C-section.

Gillian Anderson and her daughter Piper Maru Klotz pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the Lawrence Olivier Awards for theatre at the Royal Opera House in central London on April 12, 2015. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2006, following the end of her marriage to documentarian Julian Ozanne, Gillian Anderson began dating Mark Griffiths.

She and her (now former) business partner maintained their relationship until 2012.

During their time together, they welcomed two sons: Oscar Griffiths in 2006 and then Felix Griffiths in 2008.

Gillian Anderson attends Netflix’s 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

What is Gillian Anderson like with her children?

Speaking to The Times, Gillian Anderson reflected upon how her Sex Education role has rubbed off on her.

“I find myself saying something embarrassing at the dinner table and I don’t know if it is me or if [Sex Education character Jean Milburn] has given me the license to say that,” she joked.

“Maybe I have always been that way, though,” the beloved actress remarked. “Some of what she shares is too much information. I wouldn’t share it, even with my eldest in her twenties.” She also admitted that she has more boundaries with her younger sons.

Gillian Anderson and her daughter Piper Maru Klotz attend the World Premiere of season 2 of Netflix “The Crown” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 21, 2017. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Gillian Anderson addressed her close bond with all three of her children.

“I’m so lucky to have such great work. I’ve got a fantastic life, I have a wonderful relationship with my kids, and there’s nothing lacking,” she affirmed at the time.

One imagines that this bond has only deepened as her children have grown and matured.

Who does Gillian Anderson play on ‘Scoop’

In 2020, Gillian appeared as the infamous Margaret Thatcher on Season 4 of The Crown. Now, she is once again taking on a biographical role that intersects with the British royal family.

On Netflix’s Scoop, Gillian Anderson stars as Emily Maitlis. She is the journalist who interviewed disgraced royal creep Prince Andrew in 2019 for The BBC’s Newsnight program.

Scoop is a 2024 Netflix film, adapted from former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister’s book, Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews.

The pivotal interview was a disaster for the British royal family. Despite centuries of influence and a twisted relationship with British tabloids that allowed the family to unduly influence public perception, it was a debacle. For the royal family — not for the people of the world, or for the truth itself.

Scoop focuses upon the delicate negotiations with Buckingham Palace that Maitlis and others used to get Andrew to sit down and field questions on camera.

Gillian Anderson was a natural pick for this role. She is brilliant, versatile, and captivating in all that she does.