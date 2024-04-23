Chris King Killed in Nashville; Justin Bieber, Other Stars Mourn Rapper

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news today out of the world of music and entertainment:

Chris King (real name: Christopher Cheeks) was shot and killed in Nashville, Tennessee on April 20 in a incident that left others wounded, police confirmed in a press release late Monday.

He was 32 years old.

Aaron Jamal (L) and Chris King (R) attend the Trippie Redd Toy Drive and meet & greet on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Trippie Redd/10K Projects))

The musician — who was close friends with Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer and Trippie Redd, — was in an alley with acquaintances when were shots fired in the downtown region of this city.

Via the aforementioned press release, authorities said a man approached King and tried to rob him.

“The [surviving] 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends,” police said.

“It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.”

Gunfire soon broke out… and King was eventually found in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he passed away.

Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Following the news of King’s murder, Bieber shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend and former housemate on social media.

“Love you bro,” the singer wrote in an April 20 Instagram Story. “This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

In December, King — who served as the CEO and founder of Snotty Nose Records — uploaded a photo and video with Bieber, revealing at the time that he and the artist had lived together nearly a decade ago.

Elsewhere, Keke Palmer shared a throwback photo of herself and King in a tribute posted to Instagram.

“I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days,” Palmer wrote.

“Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible.

“You always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in. Everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you. Until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Then there was Trippie Redd, who wrote online:

“I love you. Until we meet again twin! I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking. He introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight ???? And he had the best energy always. He had so many friends and it shows.”

“Chris was rare,” Machine Gun Kelly remarked on Trippie’s post.

King began his career over a 10 years ago, releasing several mixtapes and LPs during that time.

His most popular work includes the “Luck of the Snotty” series; and he released his final project, a song titled “Seeing Double Seeing Double,” on April 8.

May Chris King rest in peace.