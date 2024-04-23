Janelle Brown Reveals Plans for Late Son’s Beloved Cats

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown has an update for her fans and followers.

On Sunday, the veteran Sister Wives star revealed via Instagram the plan for her son’s beloved pet cats… about seven weeks after Garrison Brown died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Garrison’s cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan [Brown] and Michelle’s place and Ms. Boots is living her best life with Aspyn [Brown] and Mitch,” Janelle wrote.

“It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would.”

Garrison Brown and mother Janelle on Sister Wives. (TLC)

For the record: Logan, 29, was Garrison’s older brother… while Aspyn, 29, whose mom is Christine Brown, was his half-sister.

Garrison took his own life on March 4.

The 25-year old was an active member of his community when it came to rescue animals and working with shelters around the Flagstaff, Arizona area.

One of those shelters, High Country Humane Society, even paid tribute to Garrison not long after his death.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us,” the organization wrote via Instagram on March 23.

“Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come.

“Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

Just days before he died by apparent suicide, Garrison also posted on Instagram for the final time to reveal that he had adopted a new pet cat.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms. Buttons,” he wrote. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle and her estranged husband Kody Brown confirmed their son’s death on March 5.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the TLC personalities wrote on Instagram.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

On Sister Wives, Garrison Brown receives hugs from his loving siblings. (Image Credit: TLC)

On the recent occasion of what would have been his 26th birthday, Janelle honored her late son as follows:

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” Janelle wrote in the caption of an Instagram, accompanied by a whistled version of “Happy Birthday.”

“We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place),” the heartbroken mother continued.

“I still feel you nearby sometimes.

“And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”