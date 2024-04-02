Sammi Giancola Engaged to Boyfriend Justin May After Ronnie Reunion

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Get ready for gym, tan, wedding planning! After three years of dating, Sammi Giancola announced this week that she’s engaged to boyfriend Justin May!

Justin popped the question back in mid-March, but Sammi just shared her big news with the world on Monday.

So yeah, she got engaged in March to a guy named May, and she announced it in April.

But despite the unusual timing, Sammi assured her fans that this was no April Fools’ joke!

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola visits The Empire State Building on August 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Sammi Giancola: Actually Engaged! Not a Prank!

“Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24 The easiest question I’ve ever answered,” Sammi wrote on Instagram.

“Happiest & luckiest girl in the world I’ll love you forever and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged,” she added, alongside some pics from the engagement.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Sammi continued.

Aware that the date might lead some fans to assume that this was some sort of lame prank, she added, “Not an April fools joke.”

May posted some of the same pics to his own Instagram page along with a caption reading:

“She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

The engagement comes at an interesting time for Sammi, who returned to Jersey Shore last year after a lengthy hiatus from the show that made her famous.

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro: Exes on Set

This marks the first time since 2012 that Sammi and ex-boyfriend Ronnie Magro have both been involved with the Shore franchise.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Of course, Ronnie’s involvement is limited these days due to addiction and legal issues, but he and Sam have filmed scenes together.

She admits the experience was a little awkward, but fortunately, it seems that the exes are in an okay place these days.

Sammi was previously engaged to Christian Biscardi, but the couple went their separate ways in 2021.

Sammi Giancola visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sammi was steering clear of the spotlight in those days, so very little is known about her relationship with Christian.

But it seems that her Shore co-stars think Justin is a much better fit for Sammi Sweetheart.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you & Justin! beautiful couple,” Lauren Sorrentino wrote on Sam’s announcement.

Sammi Giancola visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Congratulations!! Love Love,” Mike Sorrentino echoed.

“Yayyyyyy!!! Congratulations,” Deena Nicole Cortese chimed in.

Ronnie has yet to share his thoughts on the situation — but that might be for the best.

Dude lacks a filter sometimes.