Miley Cyrus Disappears From Social Media Amid Parents' Divorce, Sparks Concern Among Fans

When parents get divorced, it’s never easy on the kids — even when one of those kids is 29 years old and a living legend in the music world.

So it should come as no surprise that Miley Cyrus has taken a lengthy social media hiatus as her mom, Tish, and dad, Billy Ray, messily bring an end to their 27-year marriage.

The situation is made even more complicated by the fact that 61-year-old Billy Ray is dating Firerose, a twenty-something aspiring pop star.

Not surprisingly, insiders are saying that Miley is less than thrilled by her father’s new relationship.

Miley Cyrus’ parents are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. And insiders say the singer is not handling it well. (Photo via Getty Images)

And it seems the pop icon has decided to deal with her disappointment by taking a break from the spotlight.

Miley hasn’t posted on Instagram since September 27, when she offered a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I miss Taylor so much,” she wrote after performing at Hawkins’ tribute concert the night before.

Miley performs at a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. (Photo via Instagram)

“It was such an honor to celebrate him last night.”

In the six weeks since, Cyrus has been MIA from social media, and sources close to the singer say that she’s been engaging in some serious soul-searching.

“Miley’s never been one to hide out from the world, but all these life-changing events have her reevaluating her life,” one insider tells Radar Online.

Miley Cyrus in concert prior to her current hiatus. (Photo via Getty)

“She’s had a tough time emotionally, so after a lot of soul-searching, she made the choice to take a step back and recalibrate.”

Fans have been sharing their concerns in the comments on Miley’s old posts.

But a second insider says there’s no reason to worry.

Miley Cyrus strikes an angry pose on stage. (Photo via Getty)

“Miley’s been in the public eye her whole life and never got a chance to fly under the radar until recently,” the insider dished. “It’s been enlightening and empowering.”

Miley has been dating musician Maxx Morando since January, and the source says she’s “weeded out all the hangers-on and bad influences.”

The insider adds that in addition to eliminating the negative influences from her life, Miley has also cut ties with her parents.

Miley Cyrus is reportedly furious about her father’s new relationship. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She’s still processing Billy Ray’s relationship with Firerose, who is much younger than he is,” one of the sources claims.

“She wants her dad to be happy but she’s also protective of her mom. She feels caught in the middle and has basically distanced herself from the situation.”

The second insider adds that Miley’s fans aren’t the only ones who are worried about her these days.

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly engaged to Firerose. (Photo via Instagram)

“A lot of the time Billy Ray and Tish don’t even know where Miley is,” the source tells Radar.

Fortunately, it seems that Miley is perfectly healthy, and blissfully happy in her new relationship.

“Miley and Maxx are very happy together, and she feels safe and centered with him,” says the informant.

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Chris Cornell in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

“But he doesn’t put pressure on her if they go a few days or even weeks without seeing each other — it’s very much a go-with-the-flow situation and she’s extremely open-minded about what the future holds for them,” the insider adds.

“They go to the beach together, listen to music, and hang out at her place. Miley insists she’s fine. She’s focused on her health and wellness and swears she’s in a great place.”

Sounds good to us! Hopefully, Miley’s fans can just accept that she’s in need of a break at the moment.