Jojo Siwa: I Dumped Avery Cyrus Because She Was Using Me For Clout!

Dating is difficult for everyone, but it can be especially difficult for young celebrities.

Yes, most things are easier for the youthful and famous, but their search for love is often complicated by the need to be on the constant lookout for opportunists and clout-chasers.

And it seems that Jojo Siwa’s recent predicament might serve as a cautionary tale for other young single, stars.

As we previously reported, Jojo and Avery Cyrus broke up earlier this month after announcing the start of their relationship in August.

Jojo and Avery pose for a selfie. (Photo via Instagram)

At the time, the couple gave every indication that the split was amicable, with Cyrus noting that she and Siwa decided they’re “better as friends.”

But a recent social media post from Jojo’s mom indicates that the split may not have been messier than it initially seemed.

Jassalyn Siwa posted an Instagram Story in which Jojo explained that she was “mad” because she “got used.”

Jojo Siwa has endured some major relationship drama in recent months. (Photo via Instagram)

“I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f–king played,” Siwa added.

Jojo didn’t mention Avery by name, but she alleged that someone had “used” her for “clout.”

Not surprisingly, fans jumped to the conclusion that Jojo was referring to the far less-famous ex in the Instagram Story.

Jojo and Avery’s relationship was short, but apparently it was intense. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s not clear why Jojo feels like she’s been used, or why her mom would post such a revealing Instagram Story.

But it seems that Jojo isn’t the only one with hard feelings.

Just days after news of the split went public, Avery posted a video in which Jojo seems to apologize for dumping her.

“This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present,” Jojo remarked after giving Avery some sort of gift.

For obvious reasons this comment sparked speculation that Jojo was the one who pulled the plug on the relationship.

Despite being the one who spilled that particular tea, Avery has claimed that the breakup was mutual and amicable.

Jojo and Avery dated for about four months before calling it quits. (Photo via Instagram)

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” Avery said this week in response to a fan’s comment.

“We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out,” Cyrus explained further.

Jojo Siwa performs onstage during a taping of P&G & iHeartMedia’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2022. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Obviously, the Jojo-Avery situation appears to be a bit more complex than fans initially thought.

But, as Avery pointed out, both parties are very young, and the relationship was relatively short.

We’re sure everyone involved will one day look back on this situation and laugh.

JoJo Siwa attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But it’s possible that there will be a bit more drama in the meantime.

That’s young love for ya!