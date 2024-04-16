‘The Kardashians’ Cancelled? Did Hulu End Reality Show After 5 Seasons?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Did Hulu cancel The Kardashians or something?

The streaming giant has lost a ton of Kardashian content and that’s made fans NERVOUS about the next season of the show.

With rumors of Kourtney wanting her own show and Khloe talking about side projects, maybe the famous family’s wanderlust got the better of them. Or maybe the show’s ratings aren’t what Hulu wanted.

What’s going on with The Kardashians?

Why do fans think that ‘The Kardashians’ is canceled at Hulu?

There are a few questions and concerns that have fans worrying that Hulu has canceled The Kardashians.

After four seasons, some ask when Season 5 is coming out. Others wonder if Season 5 will be the end of an era.

A huge catalogue of Kardashians media has vanished from Hulu. And many aren’t sure if the show has the sort of viewership that Hulu wants to keep paying Kardashian-level incomes to this famous family.

When is ‘The Kardashians’ Season 5 coming out?

Season 1 of The Kardashians premiered on April 14, 2022.

Since then, Seasons 2, 3, and 4 premiered on September 22, 2022, May 25, 2023, and September 28, 2023 respectively — followed by a lengthy hiatus of more than half a year.

But don’t worry — the Season 5 premiere date is no mystery.

‘The Kardashians’ Season 5 premieres May 23, 2024

Hulu had actually ordered the fifth season a while before it aired or even filmed.

Initially, the streaming giant had ordered 40 episodes. Hulu later extended the order by another 20.

So Season 5 is no surprise, in that regard. It’s just that The Kardashians doesn’t have a simple, annual release schedule like traditional television usually does — and that can keep viewers on their toes.

Will there be a ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6?

For fans, there’s even better news: Hulu’s 60-episode order extension, which they announced at Disney’s upfront presentation in May of 2023, includes a sixth season.

We do not yet know the Season 6 premiere date. Hulu has not officially announced the release schedule.

However, given that Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres in May of 2024 and given previous patterns, September or October are good bets for Season 6.

Why isn’t ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ on Hulu anymore?

In 2022, Hulu lost Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Even in 2024, KUWTK is only visible on Hulu with the “Live TV” option.

As Variety reported at the time, all 20 seasons of KUWTK are on Peacock. That makes sense, as Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming site. NBCUniversal owns E!, which is where the series originally ran. The Kardashians is a Hulu original.

Truth be told, this is how streaming sites should work. NBCUniversal projects should appear on Peacock, Disney media on Disney+ and Hulu, Viacom properties on Paramount+ … that way everyone knows where to find what they want.

Is ‘The Kardashians’ canceled at Hulu?

As of spring of 2024, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, there are no indications that Hulu has any interest in canceling the show.

Every show ends eventually, whether it’s after one season or after thirty.

But unless something changes — whether it’s the family’s willingness to go on or ratings — renewals are reasonably likely in the near future.

Does ‘The Kardashians’ have good ratings?

At the time that it began, The Kardashians was the most-watched series premiere on all of Hulu during its first three days.

Reportedly, it has continued this streak — worldwide on Disney+ and also by appearing in the Top 10 most streamed show lists across all streaming platforms on multiple weeks.

So it sounds like viewership has not been a problem.