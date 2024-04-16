Courtney Love Slams Taylor Swift’s Music: It’s Not ‘Important’ or …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Courtney Love might want to steer clear of social media for a few days because her recent comments about Taylor Swift are sure to attract some harsh criticism from the world’s most passionate stans.

Yes, Courtney is no stranger to controversies involving blonde music icons, but this time she’s angered Swifties, a group that makes Nirvana-loving conspiracy theorists look downright tame by comparison.

In a recent interview with UK newspaper The Evening Standard, Courtney offered some very candid takes on the biggest pop stars of today, including, of course, Taylor.

And while no one can accuse Ms. Love of pulling punches or sugar-coating her opinions, some hardcore Swifties will likely accuse the grunge legend of trolling for attention.

Courtney Love Is Not a Fan of Taylor Swift

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” Courtney told the newspaper.

The Madonna comparison might initially sound like a compliment, but it seems that Courtney is not a fan of the Material Girl, either.

“I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me,” Love elaborated. “I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

Courtney Love Is Also Not a Fan of Beyonce

Courtney was similarly outspoken in her assessment of Beyonce’s recent country album, Cowboy Carter.

“I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much,” she said.

“As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

As for Courtney’s take on Lana Del Rey? You guessed it! It seems LDR just doesn’t do it for the former Hole frontwoman.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” Love said.

“Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

So does Courtney like any female singer-songwriters?

Yes, it turns out she’s big on some legends of yesteryear, including Patti Smith, Nina Simone, PJ Harvey, Julie London, and Joni Mitchell.

Well, you can’t fault her taste in songstresses from bygone eras, which is clearly impeccable.

We suppose it would be nice if Courtney had more kind words for the women of modern music, but at the same time, she deserves credit for her honesty.

“I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologise for that. I always wanted to be known as a b-tch. Being liked was never my thing. Kurt wanted to be liked but not me,” Courtney explained to The Standard.

“He was able to hide behind me, but then I got hated. Then Kurt died, and the hatred towards me reached a completely new level. I did not plan for that.”

So we guess Courtney won’t be too troubled by all the hate she’s about to receive from Swifties and the Bey Hive.

That’s a good thing because Tay’s biggest fans have a reputation for being ferocious!