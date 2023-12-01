Khloe Kardashian Threatens to Launch OnlyFans for Foot-Lovers: Pay to Pamper My Feet!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

After all of Season 4 of The Kardashians‘ revelations about the family, the finale aired Thursday.

But the show ended with the promise — or threat — of more of the Hulu series to come. (That is not a surprise)

Khloe Kardashian discussed what she has in mind for her next big step.

Are you into feet? Because if you are, and you’re specifically into her, she says that she’ll be serving up exactly the kind of content that you want.

A producer on the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians asks Khloe Kardashian what’s next for her. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Season 4, Episode 10 of The Kardashians featured a post-credits scene.

Khloe sat in front of the confessional camera while producers asked her questions. In this case, a simple one: “What’s next?”

After all, Khloe went through a lot this season. And given her means and connections, she has endless options.

On the Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian shares her plans for the future. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet,” Khloe replied.

Her lips cracking into a smile, she predicted: “I feel like it would be really lucrative.”

OnlyFans is an adult media subscription platform. Content creators share anything from slightly-too-spicy-for-Instagram selfies to professionally shot nude scenes with a partner, partners, or in collaborations with other creators.

Sometimes, viewers aren’t sure when Khloe Kardashian is kidding or not. (Image Credit: Hulu)

And yes, there is a market for feet pics. The human foot is the subject of sexual fixation for a very small but notoriously vocal segment of the population.

“You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it!” Khloe suggested.

“Put on pantyhose — do people still wear that? — slowly, sure!” she went on. “Take off a sock, woo hoo!”

Twirling an imaginary sock in the air, Khloe Kardashian mimes a potentially horny scenario. But she doesn’t sound sincere. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Put my foot in some Jello, I don’t know,” Khloe went on. “Ooh mud, sand between my toes.”

To someone with a foot fetish and an attraction to Khloe and her feet specifically, these may sound like exciting prospects.

“I can keep going but I think you get the drift of my account,” Khloe then said with a laugh.

Getting kreative, Khloe Kardashian lists some salacious ideas on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!” Khloe then joked. There was, of course, no such link.

Between horny replies from no-filter followers on social media and the way that Tyga’s infamous foot fetish shaped Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s sense of style, she knows about foot fetishes.

But she’s not sincerely launching an OnlyFans. We’re sure that there are people feeling a great swell of disappointment at this news.

In January of 2022, Khloe Kardashian’s series of Twitter photos were the recipients of widespread ridicule. One major focus was that she had not altered the skin tone of her hands, and the difference was startling. (Image Credit: Twitter)

That said, some have pointed out that showing her extremities is not Khloe’s greatest strength.

When you routinely alter your apparent skin tone, particularly using makeup, things like hands and feet can give you away.

Khloe has found, to her chagrin, that her followers will notice. And that they will mock her without mercy.

This unkind tweet from January 2022 points out how Khloe Kardashian’s hands look pale in their natural skin tone. Her face, made up to give her a totally different skin tone, did not. The chicken feet were a bit excessive, however. (Image Credit: Twitter)

There have been already successful reality TV personalities who have sold foot pics over OnlyFans and similar platforms. Teen Mom and 90 Day Fiance and Real Housewives cast members and more have cashed in on their presumably savory metatarsals.

To be clear, doing so is a form of sex work. Even if one is not showing an orifice or performing a sex act, it involves real stigma.

That’s why this is just a joke to Khloe. Well, that and the fact that her immense wealth likely means that even a normally tremendous OnlyFans revenue would barely make a difference.