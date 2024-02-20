Kourtney Kardashian: Has She Quit ‘The Kardashians’ for Her Own Spinoff?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Has Kourtney Kardashian quit The Kardashians for her own spinoff reality show?

As the myriad adventures of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue, fans are picking up clues that a change is on the horizon.

Not to their relationship. Despite some controversies following the couple, their marriage appears rock solid.

But amidst reports that Kourtney wants to quit The Kardashians, it looks like she and Travis may pivot to their very own spinoff. That’s certainly one way to stop fighting with Kim.

Fans believe that Kourtney Kardashian is dropping ‘The Kardashians’ for her own spinoff reality show

The US Sun reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent walk in Australia yielded eye-catching clues.

Fans noted that cameras appeared in the photos. Not the photographers who snapped their pics from afar — but production crews, recording video.

Their cute couple moments are one thing. But the cameras had social media commenters wondering if they’re filming for a Hulu spinoff.

“I think she just wanted a free vacation to Australia,” one fan suggested.

“Hulu pays for it if she agrees to film,” the commenter then claimed.

“They have cameras with them in Australia, so maybe?” another speculated.

There’s another reason that fans suspect a Kourtney Kardashian spinoff

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of herself to Instagram, participating in a TikTok trend.

“I’m Kourtney Kardashian,” she said, initiating the the social media trend’s normal pattern.

“Of course I’m going to film it for my own show,” Kourt then quipped. True enough, a camera crew surrounded her — presumably for reality TV production purposes.

Obviously, fans connected the filming that Kourt and Travis were doing with her previous Instagram line. Especially the phrasing that she used.

“She also made a comment on a recent Instagram post about filming something for ‘her show,'” another fan observed, referring to this remark.

“Probably a special,” a more cautious speculator suggested. “Definitely a lot of cameras filming.”

Kourtney has not been very outgoing lately

After welcoming her first child with Travis Barker, Kourtney spent time isolating from family, friends, and even fans.

Relative social media inactivity is not very common among the main lineup of Kardashians. She has been keeping a low profile (for her), and sightings of her in public have been few and far between.

And one cannot help but think of the reports that came out last year — shortly before she and Travis welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen.

Reports last autumn described Kourt as feeling fatigue with filming the show.

Specifically, she’d had it up to here with fighting with Kim — and the real-world drama that spawns from filming reality TV with her family.

Allegedly, Kourtney — who has never been the most enthusiastic about reality stardom — wanted to quit the Hulu series altogether as soon as she had a newborn at home.

Has Kourtney quit ‘The Kardashians’ already?

The Kardashians is an ongoing series. We don’t know the details of the family’s contract with Hulu … but it’s unclear if one of the family could unilaterally quit the show without consequences.

A Kourtney and Travis spinoff could be a compromise with Hulu … but isn’t there a more likely explanation?

It might be a special that focuses on Kourt and Travis. Or maybe the two of them are just filming for The Kardashians in Australia, because editors can make it work as part of normal episodes with her family.