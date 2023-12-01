Kourtney Kardashian Excluded Family So They Wouldn’t Make Pregnancy Reveal …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian wants to draw a line between her life with Travis Barker and what the rest of her family is up to.

Among the other drama and revelations on The Kardashians‘ Season 4 finale, we saw the aftermath of Kourtney’s pregnancy reveal.

Remember when she held up a poster at a Blink-182 concert to go public about expecting?

Her own mother found out on the news. At first, Kourt claimed that she’d just forgotten. But she quickly confessed that she had her reasons for keeping her family in the dark.

A very pregnant Kourtney Kardashian hugs Kris Jenner on The Kardashians’ Season 4 finale. (Image Credit: Hulu)

On Thursday’s episode, we saw as Kourtney and some of her family boarded a bus to ride to San Diego.

This would be everyone else’s first Blink-182 “experience,” so Kourt was eager to share that with them.

She was, of course, visibly pregnant. So producers asked about how that public announcement had gone down.

A producer asks Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian about a recent pregnancy reveal. Their reactions indicate that they have strong thoughts. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Immediately, Khloe makes a face. One that shows that she has big opinions — and knows that her mom does, too.

And Kris, who is normally enthusiastic and vivacious, gives a somewhat halfhearted “yeah” about whether or not she enjoyed the reveal.

That’s momager speak for either “no” or “technically yes, but it’s a complex situation.”

In case anyone missed it the first time, The Kardashians showed off Kourtney Kardashian’s 2023 pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There’s more to it than just a lack of an invitation to the reveal.

Kourtney didn’t even let most of her family know that she was going to make the announcement.

Oh, they knew that she was pregnant. But they found out about the concert announcement the same way that the rest of us did.

On The Kardashians, Kris Jenner mimes holding up a sign while Khloe Kardashian avoids commentary. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe fully admitted that ther mother “wasn’t really happy” to have learned this way. “Rightfully so,” she added, Kris felt displeased.

But Kris decided to put a positive spin on the experience of finding out.

“I woke up, opened my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before,” Kris detailed.

On the bus, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner discuss their family’s latest addition. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“And,” Kris continued, she “woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign.”

She continued: “And then I realized it was ABC News.” That has to be weird, though certainly not a first for this family.

“I knew she was pregnant,” Kris then clarified. “I didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

Speaking during a The Kardashians Season 4 confessional, Kourtney Kardashian initially pretends that she merely forgot to include her family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

At first, Kourtney claims that she “forgot” to tell them. Kris cuttingly jokes that “she forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.” (Oh, she’s mad mad)

To the confessional camera, Kourtney elaborates by saying that she didn’t think that they “would care to come” if she’d told them.

“I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the LA concert,” she alleged. “And I did tell Khloe about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego.” Wait, which is it?

On The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian gets real to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else,” Kourtney said when she dropped the innocent act. “This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff because it’s not about you.” Ouch!

“Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints,” she described. “And I’m like, I see why I didn’t invite you to the other thing.”

Kourtney has every right to set her boundaries. But there’s a level of hostility to this that goes beyond wanting to do something on her own terms.