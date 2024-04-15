Coachella 2024 Surprise Guests For Weekend 2: Who Will Perform?!

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The lineup for the 2024 show is stacked, but what’s a good Coachella without surprise guests?!

Destiny’s Child with Beyonce, the Tupac hologram – honestly, the surprises are bigger than the fashion at Coachella!

This year, there are so many huge acts taking the stage, and so many eyeballs watching around the world, not just the thousands poised to show up in the valley.

So, who might show up for the big show? We have some solid suggestions.

Bizarrap and Shakira perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella))

Coachella Surprise Guests During Weekend 1: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, & More

Honestly, weekend one of Coachella may have seen more surprise guests than any other weekend in the history of the festival. It was BANANAS who many stars took the stage with the leading acts.

The biggest names? For the GEN Z audience, both Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish popped up on the main stage. The Grammy winners lent their talents to their idols – Gwen Stefani and Lana Del Rey, respectively – dueting on some of their biggest hits for the festival’s biggest crowds.

But hold on! That’s not nearly all! Bizarrap brought the crowd to their fee with a high-energy, rave-like set and then welcomed Shakira to the stage to join him! Peso Pluma was joined by Becky G on the Main Stage on Friday night, returning the favor since she did the same for him last year.

ReneÃ© Rapp and Kesha perform onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella))

Kesha performed her 2009 breakthrough hit, “Tik Tok,” when she joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella on Sunday, while Will Smith came out of hiding for a super surprise cameo at Coachella with J Balvin!

Coachella Surprise Guests: Which Acts Might Invite Famous Collaborators To Join Them On Weekend 2?

Before we can talk about any special performances, we have to talk about the lineup. Whether you live for rap or contemporary pop or even very specific 90’s female-led rock bands, Coachella has something for everyone and while weekend 2 will be a repeat, there’s still bound to be some surprises in store.

Tyler, the Creator; Sabrina Carpenter; Doja Cat; Ice Spice; Deftones, Renee Rapp; Young Miko – this show is beyond fire!

On Friday, the highlight of the Main stage will be Lana Del Rey, while on Saturday, every millennial everywhere will be jamming out to the reunion of No Doubt.

But it’s not just these huge names you’ll have to look out; it’s the famous friends who may show up to support, or even perform with them.

Stars like…

Lana Del Ray, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Taylor Swift At Coachella?!

While Taylor Swift does deserve to continue her well earned break from performing the Eras tour, there’s no denying that if ever there was a time for her to be a surprise guest at Coachella, 2024 would be the year.

Yes, she and Travis did show up to party in the crowd, it’s not the same as her taking the stage. And honestly, she has reasons to – 3 big reasons in fact.

Three of her closest musical friends and collaborators at taking the stage: Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff, who is performing with his band, Bleachers. All of them showed up for her and performed as special guests on her Eras tour. Time to return the favor!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during day one for the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton To Surprise Gwen Stefani?

No doubt the highlight of Coachella 2024 is, well, the reunion of Gwen Stefani and No Doubt. But will Gwen and the boys let her hubby Blake Shelton join them onstage?

While the pair have several duets they could perform, it is hard to argue that their country collabs have a place in the Coachella set list. Then again Shelton teased No Doubt’s Coachella set when Gwen joined him onstage at his show at Acrisure Arena the month before, so maybe he’s pumped about it?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the GO Campaign’s Annual Gala 2023 at Citizen News Hollywood on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty )

How About… Robert Pattinson???

This is – ok, it’s a long shot and maybe with a dash of too much wishful thinking. (What can we say, we’re still Team Edward!) Robert just welcomed his first child with partner Suki Waterhouse, who incidentally will be performing both weekends of Coachella. A mom getting right back to work after birth?! HERO!

Now, while she and Robert are both singers, it must be admitted that they have never collaborated together on a song. But what a place to debut it, wouldn’t you agree?

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella))

Megan Thee Stallion Needs To Be At Coachella, Full Stop

If nothing else happens at Coachella, we hope this does. Stallion has already performed at Coachella, but she recently collaborated with Reneé Rapp on her Mean Girls single “Not My Fault.” She even joined Rapp onstage to sing the jam on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Another surprise performance wouldn’t be totally out of the realm of possibility, right?