Robert Pattinson’s A Dad! Welcomes 1st Child With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson‘s a DADDY! (No, like a real one, not an Internet thing!)

The beloved Twilight star has welcomed his first child with fiancee, Suki Waterhouse.

In true, lowkey celebrity couple fashion, the pair didn’t make a grand announcement or post a first photo on Instagram.

Nope – instead, they were caught unaware by the paparazzi, taking their new little one for a stroll!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the GO Campaign’s Annual Gala 2023 at Citizen News Hollywood on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson Welcomes New Baby With Suki Waterhouse: See Photos

The model and Daisy Jones and the Six actress was spotted out with her beau Robert on a family of three stroll in Los Angeles at the end of March.

The Daily Mail published photos of Rob and Suki looking like the perfect, doting parents while pushing a pink stroller around their neighborhood.

The pair tried to keep a low profile; he wore a hoodie and dark sunglasses, she bundled up in a black trench coat and baseball hat.

But alas, they were caught by the paparazzi all the same, thus confirming that they’ve welcomed a happy and healthy baby.

Plus, Suki looked well too! Good for them!

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is It A Boy Or Girl?

As the pair have yet to confirm the birth of their child officially, they’ve also not yet confirmed the sex.

In fact, every step of the way of this pregnancy, the couple have remained mum.

The only reason we all knew Suki was pregnant in the first place was that she was forced to tell. In November 2023, Suki took the stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

She rocked a sparkling mini dress, a pink feathered jacket, and a clearly growing baby bump. Seeing as she couldn’t really hide the obvious, she decided to take the moment to make the announcement.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Our heartfelt congrats to the happy couple and their new little one!