Robyn Dixon: FIRED from The Real Housewives of Potomac!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve got a shocker, Bravo Nation.

On the most recent edition of her Reasonably Shady podcast, Robyn Dixon got raw and honest with listeners, telling them in no uncertain terms that she is done filming The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And not by her volition, either.

Robyn Dixon speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. ((Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” said Dixon on air, breaking down the situation as follows:

“It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Oh, I am walking away and this is a break,’ or anything like this.”

Dixon is/saw one of the only four remaining original cast members on this franchise.

The reality star deserves credit here for her candor, adding on the podcast:

“This was a network decision and I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever.”

Robyn Dixon arrives at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour – NBCUniversal Press Tour Day 2 at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough several months for Dixon.

The 45-year-old has been at the center of some romantic controversy of late… as rumors of infidelity on husband Juan Dixon’s part have been circulating online for nearly a year now.

Both sides have denied any cheating has taken place, however.

The spouses also faced professional hardship after the retired NBA player lost his job as the head coach of the Coppin State University men’s basketball team in 2023.

Robyn Dixon shows off her nails done at the DSW Grand Opening of W Nail Bar on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DSW and W Nail Bar)

Bravo, meanwhile, appears to be enacting a significant change when it comes to the future of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

We already know, for example, that fellow series regular Candiace Dillard Bassett will not return for season nine.

Executives have not yet revealed the statues of season 8 stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton or Nneka Ihim.

One of them has already gotten in trouble for blurting out a homophobic slur and may not be asked back as a result.

Robyn Dixon strikes a pose. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DSW and W Nail Bar)

Back on March 25, this is what Bassett said about her professional fate:

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey.

“With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

She also thanked her fans for their “unwavering support,” and added:

“I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”