Britney Spears is “broke” and “completely dysfunctional” amid a shocking mental health crisis, claims one insider.

News of the pop icon’s decline comes courtesy of TMZ, who reports that Britney has been spiraling since the end of her conservatorship.

According to the site, Britney is living an “isolated” existence these days, and friends and family are worried about her mental health and her finances.

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship, and the restrictions were there to protect her,” says one insider, adding:

“She’s not protected anymore.”

Britney Spears Could Be Nearly Broke These Days

The insider claims that Britney has been taking lavish trips on a regular basis, and her savings are greatly depleted as a result.

Britney Spears is pictured. Spears is the subject of the documentary “I Am Britney Jean” which details her personal and professional life. (Photo by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images)

Brit’s favorite spot is French Polynesia. TMZ reports that she retreats to the island chain every “month or two” and spends nearly $1 million for each excursion.

The site reports that Britney also travels to Hawaii “almost monthly” by herself, dropping roughly $350,000 on travel and luxury accommodations every time.

The insider claims that Britney has been chipping away at her $60 million fortune for several years now, and there are fears that she’ll soon be completely broke.

Britney Spears performs at 102.7 KIIS-FM’s 3rd Annual Jingle Ball at the Staples Center on December 5, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she’s now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke,” says the insider.

The source alleges that Britney is “completely dysfunctional” and suffers frequent, “shocking” mood swings.

Britney Continues To Blasts Her Family

The former pop superstar has not yet responded to the allegations about her finances and her mental health.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last night, however, she lashed out at her parents in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

In the post, Britney complained of a back injury and suggested that she had been “hurt” by members of her family and denied “justice.”

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture [sic] every day of my life now !!!” she wrote alongside a bathroom mirror selfie.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!” the caption continued.

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!” she added.

It’s unclear what prompted Britney to delete the post.

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In another recent post, Britney revealed that she’s retired from the music industry. But fortunately, she still has several other revenue streams available to her.

We hope that the latest reports of Brit’s financial and mental health woes are greatly exaggerated.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.