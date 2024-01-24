Britney Spears has been banned from the Four Seasons. (The hotel, not the landscaping company. IYKYK)

After years of manipulation, Britney is finally free and living her life as she chooses.

There are some restrictions that apply even if you are not the victim of a severe conservatorship.

Britney’s alleged hotel ban stems from violating the hotel’s dress code. That is to say, going topless by the pool.

Britney Spears

Here, #FreeBritney meets #FreeTheNipple. And sadly, both face defeat in the face of the Four Seasons’ policies.

According to The US Sun, three separate inside sources have shared that the Westlake Village resort hotel has banned Britney Spears.

For now, anyway.

Britney Spears

Why would any hotel ban Britney Spears?

According to the sources in question, Britney has been a longtime guest a the hotel.

The hotel is just minutes away from her $14 million mansion in Thousand Oaks.

Many times, Britney Spears has bared her peach on social media. Sometimes, she does so from inside of hotel rooms — but that is not the issue.

Britney Spears

Allegedly, Britney has displayed “bizarre behavior” by stripping off by the pool at the family-friendly five-star hotel.

According to the report, Britney is a fan of the hotel’s spa and beauty retreat.

Britney can have an in-ground pool at home, but she can treat herself to the rest with a trip to the nearby resort.

Britney Spears

Apparently, the hotel staff felt that they had “no choice” but to issue a temporary ban on Britney Spears.

“Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable,” an insider described.

“And,” the source then alleged, “her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.” Sounds like … any customer in any service industry.

Britney Spears

“Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it’s really unfortunate,” the insider expressed.

“But she’s not allowed on there at the moment,” the source added, “certainly not the spa.”

The insider asserted: “Britney might be an A-list celebrity but she can’t run around doing whatever she wants at the Four Seasons.”

Britney Spears

The hotel decided that enough was enough

As a temporary measure, the Four Seasons hotel has banned Britney Spears in an effort to placate other guests.

It sounds like there were just too many people remarking “Oh my god, that Britney’s shameless.“

That said … if Britney was actually being a topless nuisance as the report claims, one wonders that no photos have made it to social media.

Britney Spears

Was Britney really banned from the hotel?

Britney’s rep says that this story is “not true.” It doesn’t sound like there’s any elaboration.

The Four Seasons has, thus far, declined to comment on the story.

Whether it’s true or false, no luxury resort wants a reputation for discussing their guests.

Britney Spears

Obviously, we don’t know that this is true. We also do not know that this is false.

It can be easy to break rules without thinking. Spend enough time living alone and you can forget that society expects you to wear clothing.

We can’t fix our society’s fixation on covering our skin with textiles overnight. But we hope that, if this ban is true, Britney will soon be able to return … and remember our culture’s prudish values while she’s at it.