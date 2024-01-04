Britney Spears: I’m Done with Music! FOREVER!

Britney Spears would like to clear up one pesky rumor.

Even if it makes her fans extremely sad for her to do so.

Earlier this week, speculation started to spread across the Internet that the iconic artist was preparing to record a new album and therefore release a new set of music for the first time in years.

Many folks, as you’d imagine, were pretty darn psyched to learn more and to eventually purchase these fresh singles from the beloved star.

Britney Spears in David Dalrymple performing onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Except there will be no fresh singles to purchase.

Not now. Not tomorrow. Not ever, you guys.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” Britney wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram on January 3 alongside a photo of artist Guido Reni’s painting, Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist.

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

In this still from her December 2023 Instagram video, Britney Spears is letting her hair flow free. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Spears, of course, has been in the news for quite awhile now for reasons that are entirely personal… not professional.

She is finally free from her father’s conservatorship and has even considered reuniting with the family members she previously said had abandoned her during her lowest of times.

The last album she released?

That would be “Circus,” way back in 2008.

Did you know that Britney Spears’ favorite color is yellow? She took this cute photo in her own yard, during the final years of her conservatorship. (Photo Credit: Britney Spears)

The singer’s latest post, meanwhile, follows a Page Six and The Sun report that the she has been working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to co-write a long-awaited 10th studio album.

We don’t know where or how this rumor got started.

But Spears — who did recently release a revealing memoir — has quickly put an end to it.

Here is a mere crop of Britney Spears’ October 2023 beach photo — the first update to her Instagram after her bestselling memoir hit bookshelves. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” Spears added in her social media message.

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ???

“I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”