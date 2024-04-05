Did Angelina Jolie Divorce Brad Pitt For Cheating?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Brad Pitt cheat on Angelina Jolie?

That’s the question flying around after her lawyers filed new court documents this week, claiming that she suffered from abuse well before the infamous 2016 flight involving their kids.

But for years before that scandal, tabloids and trolls alike had predicting a wildly expensive divorce between Brangelina.

All they needed was the how and why.

So, before there were the abuse allegations, there were the cheating rumors.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's "Maleficent" are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London, England.

Pretty much from the day that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married, the tabloid media predicted that Brad would be unfaithful.

Given how their relationship started, it wasn’t much of a leap. Brad met Angelina while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The idea of Brad being unfaithful to Angie provided many a kind of karmic closure to the story.

But Brad and Angie seemed to be a stable, evenly-matched couple.

So, then why would he stray?!

According to sources at the time, temptation was too great.

Brangelina arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

When Brad was filming his spy thriller Allied in early 2016, rumors flew about him having romantic dalliances with not one, but two his costars: Marion Cotillard and Lizzy Caplan, according to E! News.

The rumors reached such a fever pitch that Marion had to even address questions about the Brangelina marriage during an interview with Matt Lauer on The Today Show.

“I never take anything personally when it doesn’t concern me,” she aid at the time.

But that wasn’t all! There was even rumors about Brad cheating on Angie with Selena Gomez?! Can you imagine?!

At the time, neither Brad nor Angelina entertained or addressed the rumors and to this day, neither has confirmed that Brad cheated on Angelina.

But according to her, he still hurt her.

The once happy coupled attended the opening night gala premiere of their last movie together 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015.

Angelina Jolie Divorces Brad Over Abuse Allegations

Angelina filed divorce documents on the morning of September 19, 2016, five days after the infamous flight and fight between Brad, his then wife and his kids.

While Pitt was never charged following an investigation into allegations of abuse on the Sept. 14, 2016, flight. Angie has held firm that he was abusive.

In March 2024, she filed new court documents that claim Brad had a “history of abuse” that she insists “started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

Brad Pitt’s team has yet to release a statement on the new allegations.