Tori Spelling & Children Hospitalized After Harrowing Crash

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We hope that everyone is okay.

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, Tori Spelling and four of her children were in a terrible crash.

Both vehicles took damage. Three of her kids’ friends were also in the car.

It took multiple ambulances to take everyone to the hospital afterwards. We’re all hoping for the best.

On ‘Hate To Break It To Ya,’ Tori Spelling appears uncomfortable as certain topics arise. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She was driving with seven juvenile passengers

On Thursday, April 2, just ahead of Easter Weekend, Spelling was in a horrible two-car collision.

Just before 6 PM, authorities responded to the scene in Temecula, California, on Rancho California Road in Riverside County.

(That’s about 80 miles from Los Angeles.)

There, first responders transported Spelling to the hospital in an ambulance. But she was not alone.

The actress had been driving with four of her children and three of their friends.

Four of the Spelling-McDermott children and three of their friends were also “transported to the hospital.”

Apparently, this took place in “three separate ambulances.”

In a statement, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department confirmed: “On April 2, 2026, at 5:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Rancho California Road regarding a vehicle collision.”

The statement continued: “Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage.”

According to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department: “All occupants were medically evaluated at the scene.”

As a guest on ‘Overserved,’ Tori Spelling admits that her meager inheritance could have been worse. (Image Credit: E!)

Police are still investigating the crash to determine the cause

It remains unclear exactly which of Spelling’s children were in the car with her.

The juvenile friends also remain unknown. They are likely not public figures.

Additionally, we do not know the extent of the injuries involved.

For those with the means to do so, getting checked over medically is a smart move after a collision. Sometimes, there are minor or difficult-to-detect injuries.

Their rides to the hospital could have been precautionary. As you can see in TMZ‘s video, it looks like Spelling herself was fine, but first responders checked over the others for injuries.

🚨 Tori Spelling, her kids and several other passengers were taken to the hospital after a speeding driver allegedly ran into them … TMZ has learned. pic.twitter.com/6uta1oxnkB — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026

Riverside County authorities shared: “No arrests were made, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.”

Based upon the video, it does appear that Spelling gave a detailed account of her experiences to authorities.

There are celebrities in this world who should simply never be behind the wheel. Spelling isn’t really one of them. Her troubles tend to take financial form.

So, at this time, there are no indications that she is at fault.

Sometimes, vehicular collisions are unavoidable, or happen due to third parties who are not in a car. Is that what happened here?

Though Tori Spelling grew up in a legendary mansion, her life has downsized as an adult. (Image Credit: SiriusXM)

Was the other vehicle speeding?

TMZ‘s report sheds additional light on the collision.

According to the tabloid, the other vehicle was speeding and then allegedly crashed into Spelling’s car.

That sounds terrifying. It is fortunate that Spelling reportedly responded appropriately, minimizing the harm to her passengers.

Speeding not only reduces a driver’s control, but also makes any collision more dangerous — and more potentially deadly.

However, this is not yet the official determination of investigators. Fault in a car crash is not always easy to determine, legally. We hope that everyone from both vehicles is doing just fine.