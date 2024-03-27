Eva Mendes loves being a mom.

Even when that means being a stay-at-home mom while her partner remains one of the most visible faces in Hollywood.

Recent reports on Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship have ranged from mixed to straight-up conflicting.

She’s tastefully pushing back on rift rumors and explaining what a joy it is to have this time with her children.

Eva Mendes launches the Holiday Collection at New York & Company on December 3, 2017. (Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for New York & Company)

Proud SAHM Eva Mendes doesn’t resent Ryan Gosling for his career

Speaking to the Today Show on Tuesday, March 26, Eva Mendes discussed prioritizing being a mom over her acting career while Ryan, the father of her children, continues his own career.

According to her, she and her longtime partner had a “nonverbal agreement” that she would be a stay-at-home mom for their children.

Sure enough (or is that kenough?), she has paused her acting career for the last decade. Though she does continue to work, she no longer dedicates the long hours and travel time that acting requires.

Ryan Gosling attends the SXSW premiere of “The Fall Guy” presented by Universal Pictures at The Paramount Theater on March 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“It was, like, a no brainer,” Eva expressed on the Today show. “I’m so lucky.”

She continued: “And I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children …’”

Eva then clarified: “And I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away.”

Eva explained how she and Ryan worked out their new balance as a mom and dad

“It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,’” Eva conveyed.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed Esmeralda Amada in 2014 and Amada Lee in 2016.

Being a mother to two daughters inspired Eva to work on her first children’s book, Desi, Mami & the Never-Ending Worries.

“My latest project is a true labor of love,” Eva announced on February 22 on her Instagram. “Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book.”

She detailed: “In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind.”

Eva spoke of these terrors, elaborating: “Whether it’s the monster under their bed or the monster in their head, together they try to navigate another night of never ending worries.”

Eva Mendes launches her fall collection with new extended sizes at New York & Company in Los Cerritos Center on September 14, 2017. (Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for New York & Company)

Even though Eva Mendes no longer acts, she cheers on Ryan Gosling

Eva and Ryan met and fell in love on 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be,” she gushed about her longtime partner.

“And that means making his costars as best as they can be,” Eva raved. “But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan!”