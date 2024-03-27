Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, Engaged To GF Vittoria Ceretti, 25? There’s A RING!

Has Leonardo DiCaprio finally gotten engaged? Is Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor finally locked down?!

Rumor has it that Leo and his latest lady have gotten very serious. In fact, in a recent outing, his 25-year-old model girlfriend was spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger.

Here’s what we know!

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. ((Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP))

Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Vittoria Ceretti: The Rumors Unraveled

Leonardo and his Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, sparked engagement rumors after they were spotted enjoying a private lunch in March 2024.

Vittoria was was spotted wearing a new ring on her left hand while grabbing a bite with Leo at Mexican join in LA called Yuca’s on March 26.

Photos of the pair posted by Page Six show just how hard they tried to fly under of the radar of the paparazzi, to no avail.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway at the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. ((Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images))

Leo dressed in a plain white T-shirt, shorts, and his signature black LA Dodgers baseball cap (dead giveaway, pal!) while Vittoria wore her hair in braids and rocked dark sunglasses.

But maybe she needed the glasses to keep from blinding herself from the massive silver ring on her finger! Seriously, you’ve got to see the reflection in the photos! Out of this world!

While a photo can be worth a 1000 words, there is still no official word from Leo and his camp on whether he put a ring on it or not.

So, we’ll just have to give them some time to respond!

Leo Locked Down and The Girlfriends Who Almost Became His Mrs.

If Leonard DiCaprio is engaged, it will end the multiple decades of bachelorhood he’s so enjoyed. Ever since he entered the Hollywood scene as the definitive hearthrob of the 90’s, he’s rarely been without a girlfriend.

Vittoria Ceretti attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. ((Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion))

But then again, nothing more serious than that.

He’s always had a special love for dating models: from Gisele to Bar Refaeli to Nina Agdal.

Then again, he’s been caught out with other huge screen stars as well, like Blake Lively, Camila Morrone, and who could ever forget – Rihanna!

His last romantic entanglement, as it has been rumored, was Gigi Hadid. The two dated for a few months towards the end of 2022 into 2023, before the romance fizzled out.

These days, Gigi is getting serious with another Oscar-level star: Bradley Cooper.

She does have a type!