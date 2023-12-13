Another year, another Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal!

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Vanderpump Season 11 dropped, and the reaction from fans was decidedly mixed.

There was disappointment, of course, as Raquel/Rachel Leviss will not be returning to the show, meaning that the new round of Scandoval drama won’t be nearly as satisfying the last one.

But there was also a heady mix of excitement and fury over the news that two other cast members also hooked up in secret!

The cast of Vanderpump Rules poses here for a promotional photo shoot. (TLC)

In case you missed it, we learned on Tuesday that Scheana Shay and Tom Schwatrz once kissed during a trip to Las Vegas.

Given how wild the Vanderpump cast gets on those trips, we suppose it’s impressive that the co-stars stopped at kissing.

Anyway, Schwartz admitted to the act of indiscretion in the trailer — and while we don’t know the full story yet, it seems that he was still married to Katie Maloney when he hooked up with Scheana.

“I cheated. I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana in Vegas,” Schwartz tells a shocked Lala Kent.

“No one even knows that.”

(Clearly, a lot has changed since last season, as Lala wanted nothing to do with Schwartz the previous summer!)

That confession won’t help repair the tense relationship between Scheana and Katie, which is probably just one of many reasons that Shay wishes Schwartz had kept his mouth shut.

Scheana Shay reacts to the news of Tom Sandoval’s infidelity. (Bravo)

“Things that were supposed to go to the grave,” Scheana wrote on Instagram after the news went public.

“BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

It’s possible that Scheana is preparing to justify her actions — but it’s equally likely that either Schwartz or the folks who edited the trailer together are being coy in order to drum up excitement for VPR Season 11.

Tom Schwartz talks Scandoval on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

After all, if we learned anything from last season, it’s that a little infidelity can be great for ratings!

Scheana married Brock Davies back in 2022, and while we see the two of them arguing in the trailer, it seems unlikely that Shay’s momentary fling with Schwartz happened during her marriage.

But again, we’ll have to wait until the Pump Rules returns to Bravo in January to find out what’s really going on here.

Looking good, Scheana Shay! The reality star strikes a sexy pose on this red carpet. (Getty)

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see the return of Jax Taylor, some intense bickering between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and of course, some drinks thrown in some faces.

Yes, we might not get the closure we’re looking for on the Sandoval and Raquel situation, but it appears that there will be no shortage of drama in Vanderpump Season 11.

And just because Raquel won’t be appearing on camera, that doesn’t mean the cast won’t mention every 30 seconds or so.

Hey, that approach certainly worked last season!