Ariana Madix vs. Tom Sandoval: Exes Clash in Explosive Vanderpump Rules Trailer!

It’s about to go down on Vanderpump Rules.
On Tuesday, Bravo released a midseason trailer for upcoming episodes of the explosive reality show… which is more or less based entirely around Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at this point.
The co-stars dated for many years, of course, only to break up in 2023 after it came out that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with good friend Raquel Leviss.
Leviss has chosen NOT to return to the show… while Sandoval and Madix remain key cast members.
For most of this season, however, Madix and Sandoval have avoided one another.
The aforementioned preview, however, features Tom Schwartz defending his BFF at some sort of fancy gathering by saying Sandoval isn’t “a trash person,” but “a good person who did a trash thing.”
At this same event, Madix’s boyfriend, Daniel Way, makes his first in-person appearance on Vanderpump Rules — and actually speaks to Sandoval at one point.
We don’t hear any of their conversation in the teaser, though.
Here is where the good stuff comes in, meanwhile:
Madix is at this same black tie party and we see her storming away from Sandoval toward the end of the footage… before complaining to either an event organizer or maybe a producer for the program, saying on air:
“He wants 30 seconds with the audience. He doesn’t give a f-ck if I f-cking died in a ditch.”
Sandoval then retaliates by telling the rest of the cast: “Ariana, she f-cking talks sh-t about all you f-ckers.”
Lovely, huh?
Elsewhere in the trailer, Katie Maloney hurls shade at Sandoval for constant crying, while Madix tells her sleazy ex “don’t speak to me” after he attempts to initiate a conversation during a group beach outing.
Sandoval is also seen confronting Jax Taylor for talking “sh-t” about him in the press — with the former costar responding in hilarious manner.
He just tells Sandoval that everyone is talking crap about him.
The guy better get used to it.
Finally, viewers can also look forward to a lot more tension between Scheana Shay and Sandoval, along with discussions about babies between James Kennedy and Ally Lewber … AND marriage drama for Scheana and Brock Davies.
In cryptic fashion, for example, Shay is seen telling him:
“I don’t think you and I are going to be together forever.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.