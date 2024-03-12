Ariana Madix vs. Tom Sandoval: Exes Clash in Explosive Vanderpump Rules Trailer!

It’s about to go down on Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, Bravo released a midseason trailer for upcoming episodes of the explosive reality show… which is more or less based entirely around Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at this point.

The co-stars dated for many years, of course, only to break up in 2023 after it came out that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with good friend Raquel Leviss.

Leviss has chosen NOT to return to the show… while Sandoval and Madix remain key cast members.

Ariana Madix storms away from Tom Sandoval in this Vanderpump Rules scene. (Bravo)

For most of this season, however, Madix and Sandoval have avoided one another.

The aforementioned preview, however, features Tom Schwartz defending his BFF at some sort of fancy gathering by saying Sandoval isn’t “a trash person,” but “a good person who did a trash thing.”

At this same event, Madix’s boyfriend, Daniel Way, makes his first in-person appearance on Vanderpump Rules — and actually speaks to Sandoval at one point.

We don’t hear any of their conversation in the teaser, though.

Ariana Madix speaks to a producer in this scene from Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

Here is where the good stuff comes in, meanwhile:

Madix is at this same black tie party and we see her storming away from Sandoval toward the end of the footage… before complaining to either an event organizer or maybe a producer for the program, saying on air:

“He wants 30 seconds with the audience. He doesn’t give a f-ck if I f-cking died in a ditch.”

Sandoval then retaliates by telling the rest of the cast: “Ariana, she f-cking talks sh-t about all you f-ckers.”

Lovely, huh?

Tom Sandoval attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Katie Maloney hurls shade at Sandoval for constant crying, while Madix tells her sleazy ex “don’t speak to me” after he attempts to initiate a conversation during a group beach outing.

Sandoval is also seen confronting Jax Taylor for talking “sh-t” about him in the press — with the former costar responding in hilarious manner.

He just tells Sandoval that everyone is talking crap about him.

The guy better get used to it.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Finally, viewers can also look forward to a lot more tension between Scheana Shay and Sandoval, along with discussions about babies between James Kennedy and Ally Lewber … AND marriage drama for Scheana and Brock Davies.

In cryptic fashion, for example, Shay is seen telling him:

“I don’t think you and I are going to be together forever.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.