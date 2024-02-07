When Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz back in 2022, it was widely assumed that she had good reason for doing so.

After all, Schwartz didn’t have the greatest track record with fidelity when he was merely an unemployed model.

In his new life as a hard-partying West Hollywood bar owner, it seemed only a matter of time before he would forget his marriage vows.

Sure enough, Schwartz eventually confessed to cheating on Katie, a revelation that garnered just a tiny fraction of the attention that the Scandoval received.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz join PATRÃ“N Tequila to celebrate National Margarita Day at Ghost Donkey on February 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila)

(Although to be fair, Schwartz didn’t cheat on Katie with one of her best friends.)

Anyway, these two have attempted to remain on civil terms in the wake of their split.

But it hasn’t always been easy.

And the fact that they both hooked up with Scheana Shay’s 24-year-old nanny probably didn’t help.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney attend the Kari Feinstein Music Festival Style Lounge at La Quinta Resort and Club on April 12, 2014 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Kari Feinstein)

Tom Schwartz-Katie Maloney Love Triangle Revealed

Yes, we’ve known about the Schwartz-Katie-Mystery Girl love triangle ever since the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer debuted back in November.

But we only recently found out that the woman who was dating both Schwartz and Katie simultaneously was none other than Scheana’s longtime friend Tori Keeth.

Tori was introduced to Vanderpump viewers on Tuesday night’s episode, and it seems that she plays a very important role in Scheana’s life.

Tori Keeth in her first appearance on Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

What Is Tori Keeth’s Relationship With Scheana Shay?

At the time the episode was filmed, the “Good as Gold” singer had been struggling with postpartum OCD.

Scheana’s mom had been one to watch little Summer Moon other than her parents. However, a rotator cuff injury prevented her from lifting the baby, and Scheana desperately wanted to attend emo night.

Enter Tori, an aspiring singer and actress who agreed to take on the role of Scheana’s nanny as she waited for her entertainment career to take off.

Scheana made it clear that the decision to hire Tori was not one that she made lightly.

Scheana Shay attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Outside of my immediate family, we haven’t really let anyone watch Summer on their own yet,” she explained during last night’s episode.

“I think starting with someone like Tori, who I have known since she was 16 [and] who I trust [is a good idea],”

Clearly, Scheana thinks of Tori as a sort of protege. So, she probably wasn’t thrilled when she learned that her star pupil hooked up with both Schwartz and Katie.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Where Does The ‘Love Triangle’ Stand Now?

“I’ve never been in a love triangle before,” Schwartz joked in the trailer that came out two months ahead of this season.

The 41-year-old might not find the situation quite as humorous once his reputation takes another blow thanks to news that he hooked up with the much younger nanny of one of his best friends.

As for Katie, she’ll probably be fine. But you can bet this isn’t’ the last we’ll hear of this love triangle.