Tiger Woods Looks Like ‘Shell of Former Self’ Post-Rehab, Fans Allege

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Earlier this year, Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Shortly thereafter, Tiger checked into rehab with the goal of getting his life and career back on track.

But the golf legend’s latest appearance has some fans concerned about his health and well-being.

Tiger Woods signs copies of his new book, “The 1997 Masters: My Story” at Barnes & Noble Union Square on March 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Yes, Tiger is back in the public eye.

The 50-year-old sports icon resurfaced Tuesday in a pre-recorded video message honoring longtime friend Notah Begay III, who received the Payne Stewart Award.

Woods appeared on the Golf Channel to celebrate Begay’s accomplishments both on and off the golf course.

He spoke warmly about their longtime friendship and praised Begay for his work supporting Native American communities and young people.

But while Woods’ message was meant to be a celebration of his friend, many viewers couldn’t help focusing on Woods himself.

Social media users immediately began commenting on the golfer’s noticeably different appearance.

“Tiger looks a shell of his former self, sadly,” one person wrote (via Page Six).

Another asked, “What’s going on with the Big Cat? Looks different for sure.”

A third fan was even more blunt, writing, “Geez, Tiger doesn’t look so good.”

Still, not everyone viewed Woods’ appearance negatively. Some fans said he appeared thinner, while others suggested that he looked sober and healthier following his time away from the spotlight.

The intense reaction comes after Woods has spent much of 2026 dealing with serious personal and legal issues.

In March, Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida that resulted in DUI-related charges.

Authorities subsequently found opioid pain medication in his possession. Woods has pleaded not guilty to charges including DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Woods later entered a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland and remained largely out of the public eye after returning to the United States.

His legal troubles have also complicated what had been another attempt at a comeback. Woods has endured numerous surgeries and significant physical problems throughout his career, including injuries stemming from his devastating 2021 car accident.

For now, his future on the golf course remains uncertain.

Woods’ next major public appearance could come in front of a judge. His first in-person court appearance in connection with the March crash is currently scheduled for September 8 in Florida.

Until then, Woods appears to be keeping his focus on his recovery — and on staying out of the spotlight as much as possible.

That may be easier said than done for one of the most famous athletes in the world.