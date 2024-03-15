Christine Brown Shares New Array of Photos, Continues to Mourn Garrison Brown

Christine Brown remains in mourning.

For a very good, understandable and simply tragic reason.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member took to her official Instagram page on Thursday and once again paid tribute to Garrison Brown, the 25-year old son of close friend Janelle who reportedly committed suicide on March 4.

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

In this latest case, Christine shared a montage of throwback photos via social media, writing as a caption that explained what followers were looking at:

“I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives.”

The mother of six also added the following hashtags #alwaysmissingyou #tellyourstory #filmnegative.

You can take a look at the most recent upload here:

The post features a blonde boy climbing a tree… spending time in nature… holding a baby… decorating a spider-themed cake with his mother… and standing on someone’s hands to reach the ceiling.

As previously cited, Garrison was found dead of an apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona last Tuesday.

Police later confirmed Garrison’s 22-year-old brother, Gabriel, discovered his corpse after agreeing to check on Garrison in the wake of a troubling text message sent by the late reality star.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” read this text, which was sent to a number of acquaintances.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Said Janelle and Kody Brown in a joint message after their worst nightmare came true:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

For her part, Christine has spoken out on this unimaginable loss on multiple occasions now.

On March 8, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post that remembered the late son of Janelle and Kody as a lovely individual and a great sibling to her daughter, Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine wrote alongside a clip of the flowerbed’s building process.

“We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

A few days ago, meanwhile, the Browns reunited to grieve the loss of their son in one of the first, full-family gatherings in years.

Wrote Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, after the Garrison Brown funeral:

“The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously not longer in pain or hurting or sad ‘cause he’s in a better place. At least, I hope he’s in a better place…

“The other bright side is I’ve got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that.”