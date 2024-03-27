Miranda Lambert may soon be singing a very happy tune.

A very blessed tune, one might even say.

Why?

Because a contingent of fans out there are hoping the singer is pregnant – and it might not just be wishful thinking!

Miranda Lambert Pregnant? Not Yet!

It’s important to point out that, as of March 2024, Miranda Lambert has not confirmed she’s pregnant.

However, she did show just how excited she can be about welcoming a new life into the world!

While performing in Las Vegas on March 22, Lambert conducted a gender reveal for her close friend, Cameron, while belting out the song “Drunk.”

Toward the end of this track, cannons shot out a ton of pink confetti, alerting the world that Cameron was expecting a girl.

Lambert was thrilled for her pal, while the theme of pregnancies and parenthood then prompted speculation around social media over the state of Miranda and her womb.

Her Dreams Of ‘Expanding the Family’ With Husband Brendan

“Miranda and [husband] Brendan [McLoughlin] have been married for over four years, and it’s been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals,” a source told In Touch, speaking like a totally real person.

“They’re ready to expand the family.”

As you might recall, McLoughlin is a former New York police officer who met the country artist in 2018 … just days before he welcomed a son, Landon, with an ex-girlfriend.

Just three months later, the couple was married!

Speaking in the past to the aforementioned tabloid, Lambert made it clear that she’s a huge fan of helping to raise a child.

“I’m loving that whole phase,” the star previously gushed about step-motherhood.

“I’ve raised a million dogs … so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Along those exciting lines?

“Miranda is finally ready to have a baby. She’d love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life,” In Touch claims.

Bright Future For Miranda, With or Without A Baby

Lambert split from first husband Blake Shelton in July 2015.

She pushed back hard against rumors that she was also heading for a divorce from her second husband in 2019, with a rep telling E! News at the time that there is “not one iota” of truth behind any separation speculation.

“It’s nice to have a partner … someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me,” Lambert told People Magazine about her spouse about a year after vows were exchanged, adding back then:

“It’s a really cool thing to have in my life.”