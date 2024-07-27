Jelly Roll Divorce: The Rumors & Truth Behind Breakup with Wife Bunnie Xo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The idea that Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo are headed for a divorce seems absurd.

Except it’s really not. The truth is, the country star and his influencer wife have had some significant ups and downs throughout their marriage.

In fact, two years into getting hitched, a divorce seemed like the only solution to their problems.

So, how are things now for the famous pair? Let’s dive in.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Jelly Roll’s Love Life Before Marriage

Their love story is the stuff of music fans fantasy.

The adorable couple first met at one of Jelly Roll’s shows in Las Vegas back in 2016. Then, just like that, they were married a year later. When you know, you know!

This was the first serious relationship the Christian country singer got involved in since leaving his ex-girlfriend Felicia, the mother of his one and only child, Bailee.

That romance was a whirlwind, carrying on during his drug dealing days and his time behind bars.

But the pair never got married, and it took 8 years after his daughter was born to get serious with Bunnie Xo, a social media creator and influencer.

Things seemed to be blissful – until they weren’t.

Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jelly Roll: How He Avoided A Divorce From Bunnie Xo

Longtime fans will probably remember how Jelly Roll and Bunnie broke up back in 2018, just two years into their marriage.

While Bunnie vlogged about the whole ordeal in her YouTube videos, it was never quite clear what was the initial catalyst for the split.

The obvious assumption was infidelity, and fans debated as much in the days/weeks/months/years that followed. Those supposedly in the know on Reddit touted that the pair have an open marriage, but that Jelly Roll hooked up with someone without telling Bunnie.

This cause a rift that resulted in the split, and Bunnie moving to Las Vegas.

But Jelly Roll went after her, and that made all the difference.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll ‘Rebuild’ Their Marriage

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and in their case, distance knocked some sense into the lovebird.

After Jelly Roll followed Bunnie to Vegas, they found a way to forgive and forget whatever happened.

“Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back — would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote in the text on a video posted to TikTok.

“We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh.”

And the promise has remained alive and well to this day!

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

The Couple Today: Couldn’t Be Happier

“Imagine having everything you never thought would happen happen for you, coming from where I came from, then getting to do it all and share every experience with your best friend and your wife.”

That’s how Jelly described his marriage to Bunnie ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards — six years after surviving their breakup.

Today, the couple are better and more in love than ever, showing off their devotion to each other every chance they get.

But Jelly acknowledges that he almost lost something incredibly special, and that there’s been “hard work” put in to make sure nothing like that happens again.

“It ain’t always been Hallmark cards and Care Bears, and we had to really put in a lot of work to be together,” he added. “And it was worth it. It was worth every second. It was worth every disagreement, worth every split. All roads pointed back to the North Star that was all love.”

As for where they stand this very moment: “We’re in the easy phase now,” he admits.