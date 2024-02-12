Gwen and Blake shared a date night on Super Bowl Sunday.

Last month, fans feared the worst as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemed to be living separate lives.

Recently, however, they’ve been showing signs that their marriage is just fine.

Case in point: the two shared a date night at the Super Bowl on Sunday. It seems that their love has never been stronger.

Blake Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani react in the second half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went to the Super Bowl

On Sunday, February 11, the Chiefs and the 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl. The big game went down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were two of many celebrity guests. And they weren’t even the only married celebrity power couple at the Super Bowl.

By all accounts, Gwen and Blake both looked happy at the Super Bowl. And happy to be there with each other.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Even before the game, Gwen Stefani performed at the TikTok Tailgate event. This went down outside of the stadium.

There, she sang some of her greatest hits.

In a more polarizing move for some of her fans, husband Blake joined her on stage and the two performed a duet of “Purple Irises.” Their new song, which released on February 9, is a collaboration.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton okay?

In recent months, fans have worried over the state of this once-unlikely celebrity marriage.

Gwen and Blake spent New Year’s Eve apart — working in altogether different states on what is, to many, one of the most romantic nights of the year.

Their social media posts also seemed to ignore one another. They discussed plans and going on the road … but neither of them seemed eager to talk about their spouse.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are seen on the sidelines during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It turns out that their apparent indifference to each other on social media was either a short-term issue or not a problem in the first place.

When discussing them, we should remember their ages. Blake is 47. And Gwen, though she looks the younger of the two, is 54.

There are generational gaps in how much people — even famous ones — feel a need to be performative about romance on social media. Even when the people in question literally perform for a living.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Gwen quashed the breakup rumors

At the end of January, Gwen took to her Instagram page to share a selfie alongside a photo of flowers that her husband had sent her.

“Never knew a love like this,” she wrote to her followers.

Gwen’s fans might not fully understand her interest in Blake (or the Super Bowl), but they can be happy that she’s happy.