Duchess Meghan Markle went on a “perfect” ski trip with friends while Princess Kate Middleton remains in seclusion.

Yes, Kate Middleton conspiracy theories are running rampant – even though the palace CLEARLY told everyone she’d be recovering until Easter.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law’s whereabouts are no mystery.

Meghan is living her best life, hitting the slopes with fellow moms.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan Markle and friends enjoyed a ski trip

On Thursday, February 29, Meghan Markle’s friend Heather Dorak celebrated the Leap Day with an Instagram photo from the top of Powder Mountain.

Near Salt Lake City, Heather and Meghan posed with friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

“Wow, what a perfect trip!!” Dorak exclaimed in her caption. “My heart is so full.”

The women in question are not only friends, but moms.

And all three of them had their kids with them for the trip.

They gushed about enjoying the beautiful winter weather with their children and about how they enjoyed each other’s company after the kids went to bed.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Pulling Focus

Princess Kate Middleton, Meghan’s sister-in-law, underwent a somewhat mysterious abdominal surgery in January.

This included an extensive hospital stay and a pervasive air of secrecy on the part of the royal family. That Kate remains in a state of seclusion while she recovers is not helping matters.

Kate’s fans expressed alarm on Tuesday, February 27, when Prince William ghosted a royal event. Most speculated that he had to attend to his wife.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

As we mentioned, conspiracy theories have circulated surrounding Kate’s bizarre convalescence.

Social media rumors have been as serious as claiming that Kate is in a coma to as lighthearted as noting that her extended seclusion is just enough time to recover from a Brazilian butt lift.

Bizarrely, diehard royalists have managed to blame Meghan Markle for “leaking” updates on Kate’s health. Even though Meghan and Harry prioritize privacy a great deal, people who hate Meghan will say just about anything.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Does Meghan Markle going on a ski trip have anything to do with Kate Middleton recovering from surgery?

Obviously, Meghan is no more the cause of rumors (or leaks) about Kate’s health than she is of Kate’s health struggles. Which is to say that she’s not behind any of it.

When an institution as absurd and anachronistic as the royal family exists, conspiracy theories and jokes are inevitable.

So people are just going to joke about cover-ups, clones, comas, BBLs, and anything else. It’s human nature.