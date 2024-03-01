Ayesha Curry: Pregnant with Baby #4!!!!!!!

The Golden State Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games and are squarely in the Western Conference playoff picture, following a rough start to the 2023-2024 season.

But this isn’t the best news surrounding Steph Curry at the moment.

Not even close, if we’re being honest.

That’s because we just learned the following…

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry seem like such a happy couple! (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

AYESHA CURRY IS PREGNANT WITH BABY NUMBER-FOUR!

Steph’s wife, a cookbook author and successful businesswoman in her own right, broke this blessed piece of news via a new cover story for Sweet July Magazine.

In the feature, Ayesha says that while she and her husband initially “thought we were done” with having children, she says the two decided last year that “somebody was missing.”

And that somebody will be here before the year is over!

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend The Workday Charity Classic, hosted by Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. and Workday at Stanford Golf Course on August 28, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. )

Curry, who is showing off her baby bump on the cover of this publication, also says to the author of her piece:

“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten.

“It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

The spouses parents to daughters Riley Elizabeth, 11, and Ryan Carson, 8, and son Canon Jack, 6.

Ayesha Curry attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Ayesha emphasizes in the interview that this will be her final pregnancy.

She doesn’t relay her due date or say whether or not she and her athletic husband have found out the impending child’s gender.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know myself more,” she said of this pregnancy journey.

“I’m protecting my peace and my energy. This is such a sacred time in life that I know I’m never going to get back so I’m being a little selfish. I’m keeping some things to myself.”

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry pose for photos during Capital One’s The Match VIII – Curry & Thompson vs. Mahomes & Kelce at Wynn Golf Club on June 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match)

Steph Curry is, without a doubt, the greatest shooter who has ever lived.

He’s averaging 27.6 points per game this season, along with five assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 41.1% from three-point territory.

The four-time NBA champion will soon have the same number of kids as he does professional titles. That’s pretty cool.