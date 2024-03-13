Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Break Silence On Kate Middleton Photo Editing Drama

What reaction have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to their sister-in-law’s photo scandal?

After Kate Middleton’s shadily edited photo stirred up even more conspiracy theories over UK’s Mother’s Day weekend, the royal firm admitted that the photo was fake.

It’s a weird and ill-timed screw-up for William and Kate.

But if things we’re strange enough, now William’s brother and sister-in-law have jumped in to clear their own names being dragged into the drama!

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It starts with Kate Middleton and a phony photo

On Sunday, March 10, Princess Kate Middleton’s Instagram account shared a photo. Since then, so many fact-checkers and hobbyists have called out the family portrait that Instagram itself has labeled the image as deceptive.

In a statement — ostensibly from Kate herself — apologized, implying that the Princess of Wales herself personally pulled off the photoshop.

Not only has this worsened existing conspiracy theories about Kate’s prolonged isolation, but it’s just messy. The image of Kate personally editing a picture is mostly just very funny, however.

Posting this photoshopped pic isn’t the hugest deal in the world. It’s sloppy, and it’s not reassuring people that all is well.

Remember, there are theories that range from Kate and William having marital problems to Kate secretly being in a coma. Doctored photos don’t help the situation.

But, as a growing number of people are pointing out, this awkward moment would be a royal scandal if a certain other family member had done it.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference (Photo Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out About Kate Middleton Photo

Following Kate’s apology, there was a report about the reaction from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Page Six (more on that later).

No less than 24 hours later, the couple fired back at the report and actually defended Kate and the royal family from the conspiracy theories and gossip.

A spokesperson from the couple’s Archewell Foundation told Newsweek: “With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us.”

If Meghan Markle had made this blunder, it would be an earth-shattering scandal

Inside sources close to the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Page Six about how Meghan Markle couldn’t get away with Kate Middleton’s current mess.

“This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make,” the insider emphasized. Not simply because Meghan wouldn’t do this, but because she knows that Kensington Palace would never have covered for her.

According to the sources, Meghan and Harry “would have been annihilated” if they’d tried to pass off edited frankenphotos for (British) Mother’s Day.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

“The same rules do not apply to both couples,” the insiders pointed out accurately. The Prince and Princess of Wales experience the full protection of the royal firm; the Sussex pair do not.

“This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” the sources dished.

Analysts determined that there were no fewer than ten alterations to the photo. Interestingly, only Prince George seemed untouched by “Kate’s” edits.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

A victory for Meghan Markle and her reaction

On top of how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s inner circle is reacting to the scandal, the Sussex pair are likely celebrating good news.

Meghan’s terrible half-sister, Samantha Markle, filed a defamation suit against her, accusing her of spreading “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” during her famous Oprah interview on on Netflix’s Harry and Meghan.

Well, according to The Daily Mail, the judge threw out Samantha Markle’s defamation suit. This is not the first time that Samantha’s lawsuit has been thrown out, but it looks like this time, it’s gone for good. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, which means that Samantha cannot simply refile it.